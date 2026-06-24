Chinese aviation specialists meet with Bahamas minister

The Chinese Ambassador met with Leon Lundy, the minister of transport, and Dr Kenneth Romer, director of aviation, with two aviation and aerospace scholars.

Yan Jiarong was accompanied by Professor Liu Hao and Professor Huang Jiefang, who were willing to exchange views with the Bahamian side on strengthening China-Bahamas civil aviation co-operation, capacity building, development of drone technologies and matters related to the re-entry, landing and recovery of rocket debris.

Professor Liu Hao is executive vice-dean of the International Organisation of the School of Global Governance at Beijing Institute of Technology, and a specialist on unmanned aerial vehicles.

Professor Huang Jiefang is the former director of the bureau of legal affairs and external relations of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and currently a professor at Wuhan University of China.

Pictured in the group photo, from L to R: Professor Liu Hao; Professor Huang Jiefang; Chinese Ambassador, Yan Jiarong; Leon Lundy, minister of transport; Kenneth Romer, director of aviation; and Chequita Johnson, director-general of Civil Aviation Authority Bahamas (CAAB)