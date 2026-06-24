Viral gas station worker overcomes physical disability

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net





BORN without one arm, 29-year-old Francent Yoth has spent his life forcing opportunity open, moving from job to job since high school and now working as a pump attendant at Roker’s Gas Station on Faith Avenue.

A photo of Mr Yoth at work went viral last week, drawing praise from social media users who commended his resilience, customer service and work ethic.

When The Tribune visited the gas station yesterday, Mr Yoth dashed between pumps and served customers with a smile. At first glance, he looked like any other working man.

But as he turned, the empty sleeve hanging from his shoulder revealed the challenge he has spent a lifetime overcoming.

Mr Yoth has lived his entire life without a second arm. He said growing up with a disability made some everyday tasks more difficult, but did not stop him from trying.

“Some tasks require two hands, and if I can’t do that, I would often ask someone to help me. If I can’t find anyone, I would try to do it as best as I could,” he said.

Mr Yoth was born in Haiti and moved to The Bahamas when he was about eight years old.While many children worry about making friends when they enter school, Mr Yoth had to navigate life while looking physically different from what society considered normal.

A graduate of C C Sweeting Senior High School, he said his school years brought highs and lows.“Like every school we have persons who are kind,” he said, adding that others were less considerate of his condition.

He credited friends, teachers and others who defended him against bullies.Since leaving high school, Mr Yoth has worked several jobs, including at a retail business that sold car parts.

He said young people should strive to become independent through respectable employment.

Asked whether employers had ever turned him down because of his disability, he said yes, but declined to criticise them.“I’ve had persons that give me the job due to my determination and their compassion of seeing me trying to persevere,” he said.

“They were kind enough to give me a chance to do better for myself.”Mr Yoth said he applied for his current job after a friend sent him an email about the vacancy.

He has worked at Roker’s Gas Station since December 2025.He said one of the best parts of the job is interacting with customers, many of whom have encouraged him.Last week’s social media attention became one of the highlights of his week.

“It’s a positive thing to see yourself out there, not putting yourself out there - but someone saw you and they were compassionate and thoughtful to write something positive,” he said.

“I didn't know the person but thank God that they saw me doing my job, and they wrote it about me. The thing about social media, it can make or break you.”

Asked what he would say to other people with disabilities who are struggling to find work, Mr Yoth said every job comes with challenges. He urged them to stay encouraged and said there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“There’s beauty in diversity, so in some ways, it helped me to persevere more because of my disability,” he said.

“Some days I feel like, what if I had been born with two hands. But I can't change it, that's the way God intended for it to be done. So, I have to get through life.”He also thanked Roker’s Gas Station for giving him a chance at a better life.