Family of Abaco man missing two weeks appeal to the public for help

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE family of a missing Abaco man is appealing to the public for help as they desperately search for answers on his whereabouts.

Jean Honoret, a truck driver said to be in his early 60s, was last seen around June 9 after reporting to work but failing to return home, according to his relatives.

Wilfred Toussaint, a cousin who considers Honoret like a brother, said they spoke the day before his disappeared, but nothing appeared suspicious during their conversation.

The two spoke everyday, sometimes multiple times daily.“We live like brothers,” Mr Toussaint said.

“Our conversation every morning is how you doing, cuz. What's going on? You know what I mean. We cracking couple of jokes.. but by 5.30 he always calling me or I call him and see if everything is going well with him.”

He said he became alarmed when he didn’t hear from him the next day.

“I don’t if he’s still alive or if somebody get him. I really don’t know,” he said, adding that the family is still holding out hope.Some residents have also posted on social media seeking information about Honoret’s whereabouts.

Mr Toussaint said he was later told that a woman to whom Mr Honoret allegedly owed money had also gone to his home looking for him.Mr Toussaint said he lives in New Providence but plans to travel to the island soon for answers.

Chief Superintendent Michael Thurston, officer in charge of Abaco, told The Tribune yesterday that the family had not made an official missing person’s report.