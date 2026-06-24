Far too easy’ to get key fishing licences

By Annelia Nixon

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

Bahamian fishermen yesterday demanded tougher regulation, more consistent enforcement and greater accountability, with industry leaders arguing that weak oversight is undermining both the industry’s sustainability and long-term business growth.

Speaking during a discussion on the maritime or ‘blue’ economy, Paul Maillis, secretary of the National Fisheries Association of The Bahamas (NFA), said while barriers to entering the sector remain high, obtaining a commercial fishing or charter licence requires little demonstration of competency, creating an environment where operators can enter the sector without sufficient knowledge of laws, safety standards or sustainable practices.

“I believe that it is far too easy to get what you need,” Mr Maillis said.

“Anybody can walk into the Department of Marine Resources with a Business Licence and, really, they can get a commercial fishing licence, they can get a charter fishing licence.

But what basic level of competency is being demonstrated to ensure that this person is going to be adhering to the rules, regulations, laws and best practices?”

He argued that licensing should require applicants to demonstrate knowledge of fishing regulations, marine protected area (MPAs), vessel safety requirements and crew management, adding that the absence of such standards leaves regulators with little ability to hold operators accountable.

Mr Maillis also criticised what he described as uneven enforcement across The Bahamas, adding that operators based in Nassau often face regular inspections while those in some Family Islands may go years without any oversight.

“You can’t have somebody who operates out of Nassau, where the Port Authority is getting checked every day, but then on some other islands these people have never even had to have any inspections whatsoever,” he said. “It’s about equal enforcement of the laws.”

Beyond licensing, Mr Maillis said the sector needs better fisheries data to support evidence-based policymaking. “There is a great desire for fisheries data,” he said.

“How do you make proper informed decisions? You need data.”

The NFA secretary questioned how policymakers can accurately assess declines in fish stock when there is little information on what species are being caught, where they are being harvested and in what quantities.

Currently, he said, commercial fishing licences do not require operators to submit catch data, leaving both the industry and government without the information needed to defend the sector’s interests.“

The fishermen really have nothing to counter because we don’t have any information, just like the Government has no information,” Mr Maillis said.

“We need to work on extracting information from our business sector in the fisheries and in the blue economy.”

Moderator Rashard Ritchie, the Small Business Development Centre’s (SBDC) director of external relations, said that to his understanding, attempts have already been made to capture reporting of catches through an application that would allow fishermen to record volumes, weights and values. However, he said adoption had been hindered.“

The feedback that I heard was that they want to know how much money I’m making,” Mr Ritchie said, referring to fishermen’s reluctance to share commercial information.

Despite that resistance, he said there remains significant opportunity for industry associations to encourage participation in data collection and training initiatives.

Mr Maillis acknowledged that persuading long-time fishermen to embrace greater regulation will not be easy, describing the industry as one where many operators have worked for decades with limited oversight.

“One of the issues with the fishing industry is it’s an aging industry,” he said. “They’re so used to operating in what I love to call the Wild, Wild West.”

He added that, outside major population areas, enforcement is often minimal, while cash-based transactions have historically allowed much of the industry’s activity to remain outside formal government accountability.

Despite these challenges, Mr Maillis warned against introducing regulations that are so burdensome they drive operators out of business.

“You also don’t want to make it so difficult for them that they stop doing business,” he said, noting that fisheries supports employment throughout the seafood value chain - from harvesting and processing to restaurants and tourism.

Beyond regulation, Mr Maillis argued that the industry’s long-term competitiveness will depend on improving product quality and customer service rather than competing solely on price.

“There is an opportunity for growth through quality,” he said. “What are you doing to stand out as a fishing business or as a charter captain?”Mr Maillis encouraged operators to focus on producing higher-quality seafood, improving visitor experiences and building customer loyalty to command stronger prices in an environment where fish stocks are under increasing pressure.

He also voiced frustration with the industry’s dependence on government agencies to protect marine resources, saying fishermen have little control over issues such as illegal fishing, environmental degradation and habitat destruction.“

When we have a challenge out there, we’re very dependent on the Government’s intervention,” Mr Maillis said.

“We have not seen real and strong and forceful addressing of these issues.”He added that fragmentation within the fishing community has also weakened the industry’s ability to advocate for policy reforms, with competing fishing groups often divided by geography, fishing grounds and business interests.

Since the National Fisheries Association was founded in 2018, Mr Maillis said, one of its primary goals has been to bring those groups together to present a stronger, unified voice to policymakers.