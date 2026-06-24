Freedom Farm captures 5 titles

By JONATHAN BURROWS Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

WHILE the Junior Baseball League of Nassau (JBLN) celebrated the 20U national championship on Father’s Day, the Freedom Farm Baseball League left the Brice Newball Foundation Bahamas Baseball Association National Baseball Championships with plenty to celebrate as well.Freedom Farm captured five of the seven division titles contested during the four-day tournament, continuing its dominance across the younger age groups and showcasing the depth of its developmental system.

The national championships were played at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex and the Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium and featured competition in the 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U and 20U divisions.Freedom Farm claimed championships in the 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U divisions, accounting for five of the seven titles awarded.

Their closest championship game came in the 14U division where they held off JBLN for a 6-5 victory. The Community Baseball League secured the bronze medal.In the 12U division, Freedom Farm defeated the Grand Bahama Little League 4-1 to win gold, while Legacy Baseball League earned bronze.

Freedom Farm was equally impressive in the 10U championship game, blanking Grand Bahama Little League 9-0. JBLN finished third in that division.

The 8U championship was another one-sided affair as Freedom Farm defeated the Mario Ford 8U Baseball Squad 14-0 to secure the title. JBLN claimed bronze.In the 6U division, Freedom Farm emerged victorious in a best-of-three championship series against Legacy Baseball League.

The only championships that eluded Freedom Farm came in the oldest divisions. Grand Bahama Baseball League captured the 16U title, while JBLN claimed the 20U championship behind tournament MVP Jayden Deveaux.

Freedom Farm 20U head coach Jeff Francis said his team entered the tournament with championship expectations but struggled to overcome issues on the mound during a critical stretch.

“We were expecting to go to the gold medal game,” Francis said.

“I think we started out very well. Our biggest problem was in the third inning when the pitchers started walking so many ball players, even to a point where he walked two runners in. It was an uphill battle after that.”

Francis said the free passes ultimately proved too much to overcome.

“There is no defence against walks in baseball and so that was the Achilles heel for the team,” he said.

Although disappointed with the result in the 20U division, Freedom Farm’s overall performance underscored the strength of a programme that placed teams at the top of nearly every age group represented at the national championships.

From T-Ball through the 14U ranks, Freedom Farm consistently delivered championship performances, leaving the tournament with five national titles and reaffirming its status as one of the leading youth baseball organisations in The Bahamas.



