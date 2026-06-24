Man, 80, dies at Ocean Cay





According to initial reports, shortly after 10am, police stationed at Ocean Cay were alerted by security personnel that a man had been found unresponsive in the water in the South Beach area and was being taken to a nearby cruise ship for medical assistance.

Police officers and members of the Ocean Cay Rescue Team boarded the vessel and went to the medical centre, where medical personnel were administering CPR. Police said the man was reportedly drifting in and out of consciousness.

Despite extensive life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at 11.03am.Investigators interviewed the man’s wife, who said he had been swimming when she heard screams from the beach area.

She said she saw lifeguards retrieve him from the water and begin CPR.

Police said a preliminary examination found no visible signs of injury or trauma.An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.