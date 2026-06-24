Port targeting up to 15% increase from dock fees

By Neil Hartnell

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Port Department is aiming to boost “revenue collection efficiency” through obtaining 90 percent of all dock-related fees due to the Government in the upcoming fiscal year while increasing income from this source “by at least 10-15 percent” via rate changes.

The agency, in its 2026-2027 annual plan that was released alongside the Government’s Budget for the new fiscal year that starts next Wednesday, is pledging to review, reform and increase all harbour-related fees and dock levies as well as improve operations at Potter’s Cay Dock.

The plan, which has been seen by Tribune Business, promised to complete a review of all harbour fees within three to six months and then submit proposed changes to the Government for approval within six to eight months. Its goals also include increasing “revenue from public docks by at least 10-15 percent within 12 months of implementation”.

The Port Department’s dock fee ambitions are tied to its targets to “modernise operations at Potter’s Cay Dock”. This involves completing “at least 80 percent of planned infrastructure upgrades within 18 months” and a 20 percent expansion of berthing capacity at the facility, located on Nassau Harbour under the Paradise Island ‘off’ bridge, inside two years.

Other Potter’s Cay-related targets involve the attainment of “80 percent compliance with cargo and container stowage standards within 12 months” plus a 90 percent collection rate for all dock fees due to the Government by the end of the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

Seabed leases, which will now attract a price tag of $5,000 per acre for industrial use, and $3,000 per acre in annual payments for tourism and other commercial uses, based on reforms accompanying the Government’s Budget, have also attracted the Port Department’s attention. Its annual plan, dated May 27, 2026, the same day on which the Budget was unveiled, promises to seek approval of a new fee schedule within three months.

And it is aiming to complete the “transition of 50 percent of existing lease files” from the Department of Lands and Surveys to itself within the next year, as well as increase the number of users for its long-awaited online digital application portal from the present zero to 1,000-plus by the end of the upcoming 2026-2027 fiscal year. It wants to have 65 percent of all permit and fee payment applications submitted in electronic form within the next 12 months.

The Port Department’s annual plans also reveals it is seeking to relocate its offices, aiming to “identify and secure” an appropriate site within the next nine to 12 months, as well as finish the “full operational set-up” in its new home within 24 months during the 2027-2028 fiscal year. Work space is targeted for a 30 percent increase, along with parking able to meet 90 percent of customer and staff demands.

The Port Department is seeking a head office sufficient for 60 to 70 persons, and is seeking to expand its workforce - in both Nassau and the Family Islands - by between 10-20 persons come January 2027.

A staff salary review was branded “overdue”, and a 15-20 percent increment is being sought by July 2027.

It is also aiming to triple its number of inspectors, “reduce inspection turnaround time by 30 percent within 12-18 months”, and have 75 percent of inspectors complete certified training within two years.

A “contingency fund” to cover the costs and liabilities associated with maritime accidents and incidents is also being proposed by the Port Department, with ambitions tp secure the necessary funding and “response protocols” and money access procedures within the next 12 months. And, to upgrade performance and service delivery, the maritime regulator is also proposing that vessel inspections, and vessel and dock applications, be completed within one-two days of requests being made.

Elsewhere, Ellison Greenslade, permanent secretary at the then-Ministry of Immigration and National Insurance, described his ministry’s annual plan as “the bridge between ambition and reality” that will “fuel” its objectives going forward.

Writing in an annual plan crafted prior to the May 12, 2026, general election and the subsequent restructuring of government and its ministries, Mr Greenslade wrote: “It is important to note that this annual plan serves as the bridge between high-level ambition and fiscal reality. It is intended to inspire confidence while grounding the organisation in the practicalities of resource allocation…

“This annual plan represents a deliberate shift from ‘maintaining the status quo’ to accelerating development and growth. We have, therefore, connected our long-term vision to the specific goals delineated for the fiscal year 2026-2027. We are cognisant that strategy without funding leads to unrealised expectations hence, this year, we have aimed for much tighter alignment between our strategic priorities and our budget.

“We have also made the deliberate choice to reallocate resources toward our strategic priorities to ensure that our highest-impact initiatives are fully capitalised. Our budget is no longer a constraint. It now serves as the fuel for our objectives. “The ministry’s goals include the increased use of biometric data and e-Gates at border points of entry in The Bahamas, plus seeking approval for a public-private partnership agreement for the construction of a multi-purpose detention centre, training facility and hurricane shelter in Grand Bahama and Freeport.

Alfred Sears KC, the now-former minister of Immigration and National Insurance, wrote at the time: “We are advancing efforts to modernise Immigration systems, improve border management processes and enhance service delivery to the public.“At the same time, we are taking important steps to reinforce the long-term sustainability and responsiveness of the National Insurance system, ensuring that it continues to serve the needs of Bahamians effectively.

“This annual plan will serve as a road map for our ministry. It will guide our decision-making, align our strategic priorities with national development goals, and ensure that our work is both focused and accountable. It will also help us better measure performance, identify gaps and implement solutions with greater precision and efficiency. Ultimately, this process places both Immigration and National Insurance on a more structured and progressive path toward prosperity.”