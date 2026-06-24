The Fantastic Four: female quarter-milers on historic rise

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editorbstubbs@tribunemedia.net

FOR the first time in the history of the National Collegiate Athletic Association's National Outdoor Track and Field Championships, The Bahamas had four female quarter-milers competing.

While Javonya Valcourt, a senior at Tennessee, was the only one to advance out of the semifinals and went on to finish third in the final in 50.16 seconds, the remaining three fell short of qualifying for the final.

Quincy Penn, a junior at Florida, just missed advancing with the ninth and final spot after she placed 10th in 51.33. Lacarthea Cooper, a senior at Texas A&M, was 17th in 51.65 and Collinique Farrington, a senior at Texas Tech, was 20th in 51.96.

That set up a much anticipated showdown at the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations' National Junior and Senior Track and Field Championships over the weekend at the Thomas A Robinson Track and Field Stadium

.While only three of the four competitors contested the event, Valcourt, 21, stayed ahead of the pack as she won the national title in 51.01. Cooper, 22, was the runner-up in 51.18 and Farrington, 22, got third in 51.29.Penn, 20, opted to run the 200m, winning in 23.53.

With the performances of these women, there's a lot of expectations brewing, if not for the Central American and Caribbean Games or the Commonwealth Games this summer, at the 2027 World Championships in Beijing, China and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California.

As the top four quarter-milers performing this year, the women are hoping that they can get a chance to showcase their skills together as a team this year.

"It’s an honour to be considered one of the leaders of this group," said Valcourt, whose time has placed her fifth on The Bahamas’ all-time list.

"We have a talented group of Bahamian quarter-milers, and it’s exciting to see a multiple of us performing at a high level. I think we can push each other to be better every time we compete.

"Valcourt said The Bahamas is heading in the right direction with the women's quarter-milers.

"I believe we have the talent and potential to be competitive on the world stage at events like the World Championships and the Olympics," Valcourt said.

"It would be exciting to see what we can achieve together as a team."Valcourt and Penn both competed on the mixed relay at the 2024 Olympic Games with Wendell Miller and Alonzo Russell.

Valcourt also competed in the heats of the 400m at the 2025 World Championships.Cooper, on the other hand, was selected to the 2024 Olympic team, but didn't get to compete due to an internal controversy with Shania Adderley.

As for Farrington, she has not yet had an opportunity to compete at the senior level and as the latest performer to join the mix of female quarter-milers, she said she's eager to see what the future holds.

"I have been waiting so long for there to be a 400 crew and I’m loving the fact that there is a deeper squad of talented girls," said Farrington, who is ninth on the Bahamian all-time list.

"To be a part of it, it feels surreal. Before last year I wasn’t in the conversation. I was running okay so I got counted out but, with a lot of hard work and dedication, I got to where I am and I know there's more left in store. So I’m happy to be a part of the new upcoming 400m girls.

"Farrington admitted that they all have come a long, competing against each other in high school and now all of the hard work is paying off at the collegiate and hopefully the elite level."I would love to see The Bahamas take a shot at getting us to compete because I think we can do something special," Farrington said.

"Two of us have already hit that 50-second mark and the other two of us are close to that 50-point mark. I’m sure all of us have a lot more in store and I’m sure if they give us a shot we can accomplish something great."

The quartet ran the fastest times this year by all Bahamians with Valcourt leading with her lifetime best at the NCAA Championships, Penn had the second best mark of 50.78 on May 30 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Cooper and Farrington posted their personal bests above at the BAAA Nationals.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, by the way, tops the list with her national record at 48.35. Tonique Williams is second at 49.07, Pauline Davis third at 49.28, Christine Amertil fourth at 50.09 and Printassia Johnson sixth at 50.58.

While Miller-Uibo is working her way back to her old form after having her second child, Johnson is coming off an injury after competing at the World Championships in the 400m in Beijing.Williams, Davis and Amertil are now all retired.