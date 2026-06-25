An empowered workforce will attract the best

By DEIDRE BASTIAN

There is a lot of talk about the unique challenges today’s corporate leaders face. This involves, for example, how to provide professional leadership to remote teams; how to use technology to keep stafd engaged; how to cope with the sudden loss of good employees due to their resignation, and so many more.





In addition to the above, one leadership challenge that has been around for decades - and which continues to be relevant - is creating a culture of empowerment in a company.

This challenge can be difficult and complex to implement, but the benefits are enormous. Most successful companies have found that an empowered workforce generates positive results. Nevertheless, while most employees genuinely desire to be actively involved in their jobs, people are still drawn to companies that embody an empowerment culture.





Misunderstandings about Empowerment





When making the shift to empowerment, corporate executives often battle against misconceptions surrounding how this can be effectively implemented. This applies especially to managers, who fear they may have to relinquish all control and authority. But it is a refreshing perspective to remember that a culture of empowerment requires greater responsiveness, especially from optimistic leaders.





The three keys to workplace empowerment





Shared information: Offering employees obligatory information





A culture of empowerment requires greater accountability from a traditional hierarchical culture. Providing the necessary tools and strategies enables employees to not only make good business decisions but also communicates a sense of trust and involvement in the company’s mission.

When employees can better understand the big picture, they appreciate how their contribution and behaviour impacts other aspects of the company. I think this phrase says it all: “People without accurate information cannot act responsibly. People with accurate information feel compelled to act responsibly.”





Create autonomy through boundaries





When hearing this line, it is easy to become confused. How can someone be autonomous if they have boundaries? The answer is simple. Picture a river winding through the countryside. The river flows easily even though there are banks on both sides. The banks are there to guide the river to its ultimate destination: The sea or the ocean. Without boundaries, that river would be a big puddle.

Empowerment works similarly. Boundaries remind people they can be autonomous while also responsible based on their skill level.





Culture shift takes time





The journey to empowerment requires direct and intentional conversations on how companies should operate, inclusive of mastering new skills and empowerment for employees at all levels. Until we meet again, live life for memories rather than regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game.





• NB: Columnist welcomes feedback at deedee21bastian@gmail.com

About columnist: Deidre M. Bastian is a brand marketing analyst, graphic designer, international award-winning author and certified life coach