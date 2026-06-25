BAAA selects athletes to represent Bahamas at NACAC, World Under 20 Championships

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) has announced the athletes selected to represent Team Bahamas at the 2026 NACAC Under-18 and Under-23 Championships as well as the World Under-20 Championships later this summer.

The NACAC Championships team features some of the country’s top junior and developing senior athletes across the sprint, hurdle, jump and throwing events.

Leading the under-18 girls’ team are Jazae Johnson in the 100 metres and long jump, Keyezra Thomas in the 400m, Caitilyn Smith in the triple jump, Kiarra Williams in the high jump and Ahnae Smith in both the shot put and discus. Tejha Thompson will also compete in the discus, while relay duties will be handled by Taree Forbes, Rhayanna Saunders and Brianna Bootle in the 4x100m and Nevaeh Mackey, Brianna Bootle and Denika Gittens in the 4x400m.

The under-23 women’s squad includes Shatalya Dorsett in the 100m and 200m, Ezthia Maycock in the 400m hurdles, Koi Adderley in the long jump and javelin throwers Kamera Strachan and Taysha Stubbs.

On the boys’ side, the under-18 team will feature Eagan Neely and Aiden Musgrove in the 200m, Va’Ron Pinder and Zion Bradford in the 400m and JahCario Wilson in the 110m hurdles.

Kyden Thurston and Devonte Crowl will contest the 3,000m, while Jenico Gibson and Nathan Walker compete in the triple jump. De’Ante Joseph and Keyshawn Dean will represent The Bahamas in the high jump. The throwing events include Akheel Williams in the javelin, Carmeljo Woodside and David Douglas in the discus, Sherman Ferguson and Woodside in the shot put and Kendal Turner in the hammer throw.

Tristan Lockhart, Terrin Beckles and Rohman Rolle are listed for the 4x100m relay, while Jonathan Higgs and Cordell Munroe are part of the 4x400m relay pool.

And the under-23 men’s team includes Zion Campbell in the 100m, Adam Musgrove in the 200m, Javano Bridgewater and Andrew Styles in the 400m and Tajh Brown in the 110m hurdles.

Antone Smith will compete in the triple jump, Brenden Vanderpool and Tyler Cash in the pole vault, while Samalie Farrington and Everette Fraser are listed in the 4x100 metres relay while Zion Shepherd and Sonycko Ilet in the 4x400m relay.

The management team will be led by team manager Laura Pratt Charlton and assistant team manager Myriam Stapleton. John Ingraham will serve as head coach, with Everette Fraser, Corrington Maycock, Jamieson Pratt and Theron Murray joining the coaching staff. Samson Colebrooke and Samantha Anderson will serve as chaperones, while Dr Larano Knowles will travel as team physician and Terrell Major and Schantell Lewis as therapists.

The BAAA also announced a provisional 17-member squad for the 2026 World Under-20 Championships, scheduled for August 5 to 9 in Eugene, Oregon, with athletes required to achieve the qualifying standard by July 15.

The team includes Saige Demeritte (200m), Alexis Roberts (400m), Zion Davis (400m), Javano Bridgewater (400m), Eagan Neely (200m), Jahcario Wilson (110m hurdles), Justin Hanna (high jump), Kenny Moxey Jr. (decathlon), Everette Fraser (100m), Kei Mahri Hanna (400m hurdles), Taysha Stubbs (javelin), Carlin Archer (long jump), Tieano Ferguson (400m hurdles), Keyezra Thomas (400m), Zion Shepherd (4x400m), Sonycko Ilet (4x400m) and Ishmael Rolle (4x100m).