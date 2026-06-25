BEYONCÉ Knowles will sing the Bahamian national anthem at American Independence Day celebrations in Nassau on Friday – but not the multifaceted American singer, songwriter and actress.

New Providence’s own Beyoncé Knowles, who is just 15, will perform at the US Embassy to mark the beginning of Independence Day celebrations, which will include a military flyover, fireworks over Shirley Street and a public exhibit at Nassau Cruise Port.

The embassy said its Independence Day reception will launch Freedom 250 Week, commemorating 250 years of American independence and the relationship between the United States and The Bahamas.

The reception, themed “American Icons,” will be held Friday evening on the grounds of the embassy. The event will feature Junkanoo recreations of American landmarks, including the Hollywood Sign and Washington Monument.

US Ambassador Herschel Walker, Prime Minister Philip Davis and Governor General Dame Cynthia Pratt are expected to give remarks. Pastor Mario Moxey, president of the Bahamas Christian Council, will deliver the invocation.

The US national anthem will be performed by Danielle Dorsett of the band Shaad Collie & The VIP’s. The formal programme will be livestreamed on the embassy’s Facebook page.

The Bahamas Beyoncé is an emerging singer whose passion for music began at the age of four when she performed in a school talent show, launching her singing journey.

Since then, she has continued to develop her gift and has showcased her talent in both Fort Lauderdale and Atlanta, gaining international exposure.

Driven by a dream of becoming, like her nameske, a world-renowned singer, she remains committed to excellence in her craft.

The embassy said the evening will also highlight historical links between The Bahamas and the United States through a teaser for the upcoming documentary Bringing Her Home: The Story of Sloop John B, which examines the Bahamian origins of the Beach Boys hit.

Producers David House and Edgar Seligman are expected to make a presentation, and guests will later hear a preview of a new Bahamian recording of the song.

Two parts of the celebration will be visible to the public.

At about 7pm, four US Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft from VMFA-542, based at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina, are expected to conduct a formation flyover of New Providence.

The planes are expected to circle the island twice, before and after flying over the embassy, and should be visible from beaches and open spaces.

The embassy said the flyover will honour 250 years of American independence, decades of military cooperation between the United States and The Bahamas and the countries’ shared security commitments.

At about 9.55pm, fireworks will be launched over the embassy and should be visible from the surrounding Shirley Street area.

Freedom 250 Week will run through July 5. Activities will include the Global Illumination Initiative, which will light Nassau’s skyline and harbour in red, white and blue, and the Founders Museum exhibit at Nassau Cruise Port, which will be open to the public from June 29 to July 5.