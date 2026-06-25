Disease strikes 80% of Bahamian reefs

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Scientists yesterday estimated that at least 80 percent of Bahamian reefs have been affected by stony coral tissue loss disease, with some sites experiencing mortality rates exceeding 90 percent.

Craig Dahlgren, executive director of the Perry Institute for Marine Science (PIMS), said the disease has spread throughout much of the archipelago since it was first identified in Bahamian waters.

"We're estimating that at least 80 percent, if not more, of Bahamian reefs have been affected by stony coral tissue loss disease," he said. "It's spread almost throughout the entire Bahamas."

While a small number of reefs have not yet been impacted, Mr Dahlgren said those locations are becoming increasingly rare. "There are some reefs where it hasn't quite reached yet, but those are becoming fewer and farther between with every day,” he added.

Mr Dahlgren said the disease is particularly devastating because it affects many of the coral species responsible for building and maintaining reef structures. "It affects so many of the reef-building species, spreads so fast, kills so rapidly and so completely," he said.

Researchers have documented severe losses at some monitored sites. “We went from 100 colonies alive to 11 colonies alive in 13 months," said Mr Dahlgren. "Over 90 percent mortality rates in that time." He warned that some species may face serious long-term survival challenges.

"We might be seeing an extinction event with some of these corals,” Mr Dahlgren said, pointing specifically to pillar coral, which has suffered significant losses across The Bahamas.

"I personally marked about 250 colonies throughout The Bahamas before the disease came, and now I go back and only about 15 of those are alive,” he added.

Despite the scale of the outbreak, researchers continue to pursue treatment programmes, coral rescue efforts and restoration initiatives designed to preserve genetic diversity and support future recovery.

Mr Dahlgren said Bahamian citizens can also play a role in protecting reefs by supporting conservation efforts and practicing responsible behaviour in marine environments.

Lakeisha Anderson-Rolle, the Bahamas National Trust executive director, said public awareness and community involvement remain important components of reef conservation.

She added that coral reefs provide benefits that extend well beyond the marine environment, supporting fisheries, tourism and coastal communities throughout The Bahamas.

Ms Anderson-Rolle said individuals can contribute by supporting conservation initiatives, following responsible boating and diving practices, and helping reduce additional pressures on already-stressed reef systems.

While scientists acknowledge the challenges ahead, both Mr Dahlgren and Ms Anderson-Rolle stressed the importance of continued conservation efforts, warning that the consequences of reef loss could be felt for years to come. "The problems being created by the disease now, we might not realise their full impact for another five to 10 years," Mr Dahlgren said.