Father killed in Andros crash during annual family reunion

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A FAMILY’S annual trip to Andros ended in tragedy on Tuesday when Burdette Cartwright, the relative who helped organise the reunion for decades, was killed in a traffic collision as his 16-year-old son tried to save him with CPR.

Cartwright, 64, died after the vehicle he was driving collided with a truck at the intersection of Staniard Creek and Queen’s Highway shortly after 1pm.

His family had travelled to Central Andros for its annual reunion, a tradition relatives said has continued for at least 25 years and is held around the time of Crab Fest.

Kevin Solomon, Cartwright’s brother-in-law, said relatives from throughout The Bahamas and overseas gather in Andros every year, with Cartwright playing a central role in planning the trip.

Police said the collision involved a white Ford F-150 and a black Nissan Wingroad.

The Ford F-150 allegedly entered the highway from Staniard Creek and collided with the southbound Nissan Wingroad, which was being driven by Cartwright.

Four passengers were in the Nissan: three women, ages 49, 51 and 52, and a juvenile male.

Cartwright was pronounced dead at the scene by a local physician.

The three women were treated at a local clinic before being airlifted to New Providence for further medical care. Cartwright’s 16-year-old son was also airlifted to New Providence but was reportedly not injured.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was treated for injuries at the local clinic. His passenger was unhurt.

Mr Solomon said Cartwright’s son immediately performed CPR in a desperate attempt to save his father.

“He is his father's only son. He's doing the best that he can at this time, because he got to be strong for his mom,” he said.

Cartwright’s wife, who was also in the vehicle, remains in stable condition. Mr Solomon said the injured included one of Cartwright’s nieces and one of his wife’s nieces.

He said one female relative is being treated at Doctors Hospital, while another injured family member was released from Princess Margaret Hospital yesterday.

Mr Solomon said his sister was not told that her husband had died until yesterday because relatives wanted to wait until she was in better condition.

Recalling her reaction, he said: “She said, ‘I knew,’ because she actually took his head off the steering wheel, and his mouth was open. She tried to close his mouth and his eyes, and his mouth went open.”

He said she was not certain of her husband’s death at the time because attempts were being made to resuscitate him when she left the scene.

Mr Solomon remembered Cartwright as a devoted husband, father and provider whose death will leave a deep void in the family.

“They were always together. They did everything together,” he said.

Cartwright and his wife also have two daughters, one of whom is expecting a child and another who recently had a baby.