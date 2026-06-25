Govt plans visa exemption for foreign business visitors doing short-term work

By RASHAD ROLLE and LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Reporters

THE Davis administration is moving to ease immigration rules for select foreign business visitors, with legislation creating a Trusted Traveller Programme that would allow some people to enter The Bahamas for up to three days without a work visa or short-term work visa.

Attorney General Wayne Munroe outlined the proposal yesterday in remarks distributed with his Senate speech, although he did not read that section during his contribution.

The programme is contained in the Immigration (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which amends the Immigration Act and is expected to come into force on July 1.

Mr Munroe’s circulated remarks framed the programme as part of an effort to modernise the immigration system, support conference tourism, promote investment and strengthen The Bahamas’ position as a regional business destination.

He warned that the global economy is becoming increasingly competitive and said countries that fail to modernise risk being left behind.

Under the bill, a person would not be required to obtain a work visa or a short-term work visa if they enter The Bahamas for an approved activity lasting no more than three days and that is the only activity they perform while in the country.

The exemption would apply to people attending conferences or seminars as participants, but not organisers.

It would also apply to people attending trade shows or summits, again excluding organisers.

The bill would cover non-executive directors of businesses operating in The Bahamas, provided they are not involved in day-to-day operations and are visiting only in their capacity as non-executive directors.

It would also exempt people attending business meetings with local companies in certain senior or professional capacities, including chairmen, directors, chief executive officers, chief operating officers, chief financial officers, legal counsel, compliance officers, accountants, auditors, actuaries, controllers, analysts and managers.

Mr Munroe’s circulated remarks anticipated criticism of the reform, saying some people would portray every immigration change as controversial.

He said modern economies must facilitate legitimate business activity while maintaining strong immigration controls.

He said the legislation promotes economic opportunity while preserving national security and regulatory oversight.