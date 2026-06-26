91-year-old allegedly sexually assaulted by a family member

A 91-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a family member early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said shortly after 10am, the victim reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted by a family member at approximately 5am that same day.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department subsequently assisted the victim in obtaining medical attention.

Investigators from the Sexual Offences Unit have begun investigations into the matter and are working to locate and arrest the suspect.