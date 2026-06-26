Able Seamen win title

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE Able Seamen managed to save their best for the playoffs and championship as they were crowned the champions of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s inaugural Denzil “Joe Black” Clarke Softball Jamboree.

The one-day event was held yesterday at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex between five teams coming out of the RBDF base in Coral Harbour.

The Able Seamen, who finished at 2 in the round robin play, were able to whitewash the Seniors Rates 8-0 in their semifinal match-up as centre fielder DeShon Rolle enjoyed a perfect 2-for-2 day at the plate with a home run.

And in the finale, the Able Seamen continued their hot streak as they doubled up the Leading Seamen 18-8 with Ivan Rolle securing the win on the mound over losing pitcher Akeno Munroe to earn the Denzil Clarke championship's most valuable player award.

"We started off a bit slow. All of our pieces were not fitting together at the beginning," Rolle said. "We kind of locked it, we settled down and decided to play the best ball that we possibly can.

"To win it, it feels very good. I was surprised that I won the MVP, but I give all the credit to my defence. We were just glad to win the tournament in honour of Denzil Clarke, whom we call Rev and is considered to be a living legend for us to emulate at the RBDF."

The Leading Seamen advanced to the final after they out-slugged the Marine Seamen 12-9. Henry Martin went 2-for-2 with a pair of runs batted in (RBI).

Martin, who got injured at the end of the semifinal game and couldn't play in the final, was named the Charles ''Bobwire' Smith Male MVP winner for the tournament. Some family members of the late Smith were on hand to present the award.

And Khatrel Dorsett received the Mary 'Cruise' Sweeting's female MVP award. Sweeting, who recently celebrated her birthday and was an outstanding national team pitcher, was on hand to present the award.

Clarke, who has played on numerous men's national teams and was the centrepiece of many titles won by the RBDF Floaters as a centre fielder and power hitter, said he was thrilled to receive his flowers while he is still alive.

"It's an honour and I give God thanks for it. I'm glad that it happened before I died," said Clarke, who stopped playing with the Floaters in 2024, but remains a coach for the team in the Bahamas Government Departmental Softball Association.

Commander Byron Brown said while the RBDF normally holds their softball tournament for all of the ranks to play against each other, they decided to name it after Clarke this year.

"We thought it was fitting to do it for him while he is alive and well," Brown said. "He has received so many softball accolades, but we really wanted to put a ribbon on all of his accolades."

At the same time, Brown said they saw fit to honour both Sweeting and the late Smith with the female and male tournament MVP awards. He said it's only the beginning of the RBDF honouring more of their legends in the future.



