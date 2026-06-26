Bahamasair resumes flights to Cat Island after 20 years

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

Bahamasair has resumed scheduled service to Cat Island for the first time in more than 20 years, with twice-weekly flights between New Providence and the island on Thursdays and Sundays.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the route, which began yesterday, marks a significant step for Cat Island residents and businesses.

“Today, we celebrate the reopening of this route that brings people closer together,” he said. “It makes it easier for residents to travel for business, healthcare, and family. It provides greater convenience and strengthens the connections that bind our islands together. It opens new possibilities for economic growth.”

Mr Davis said Cat Island’s history and natural beauty offer visitors a unique Bahamian experience, and that improved airlift will help expose more people to the island.

“Greater access will also support small businesses. Hotels, restaurants, taxi drivers, and entrepreneurs throughout this island stand to benefit from increased visitor activity,” he said.

Mr Davis said the restored route reflects his administration’s commitment to ensuring every island shares in national development. He said the government continues to invest in increased airlift capacity, modern airports and transportation infrastructure throughout the archipelago.

He said the government is building or renovating 19 airports under the Renaissance Airport Project, with more airport upgrades planned.

Mr Davis also pointed to increased construction activity in Cat Island.

“Over the last several months, the administrator and his town planning team would have been sifting through and approving an average of 20 new homes building here in Cat Island.”

Aviation Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis said the restored route is more than another flight, saying aviation is essential to national development in an archipelago.

She said restoring scheduled service to Cat Island would improve connectivity and help unlock the economic potential of Arthur’s Town and northern Cat Island.

“You cannot have a robust economy if your people cannot move. You cannot have thriving tourism if the world cannot reach you,” she said.

Tourism Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin said a cruise passenger spends $100 on average, while a stopover visitor spends $2,700 on average.

She said the latest stopover numbers show The Bahamas recorded 908,397 stopover visitors by month in 2026, a 3.2 percent increase over last year and a 2.8 percent increase over 2019.

Mrs Hanna-Martin said Cat Island recorded a 68 percent increase in air stopover arrivals for the first four months of 2026 compared to 2019 and a nine percent increase compared to 2025.

She said those figures gave Cat Island the largest percentage growth in foreign air stopover arrivals in the country.

Mrs Hanna-Martin said the government remains committed to upgrading infrastructure and promoting Cat Island as a tourism destination.