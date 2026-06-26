BHTA meets with minister to talk key tourism issues

Senior executives from the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) have met with Glenys Hanna Martin, newly-appointed minister of tourism, and her leadership team to discuss critical issues facing the country’s largest industry.

Jackson Weech, BHTA president; Robert Sands, his immediate predecessor; Victor Karavias, vice-president for the Family Islands; Kerry Fountain, executive director of the Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board (BOIPB); Joy Jibrilu, chief executive, Nassau & Paradise Island Promotion Board (NPIPB) and BHTA executive vice-president, Suzanne Pattusch, met with officials including Randy Rolle, Ministry of Tourism parliamentary secretary; Latia Duncombe, director-general; and Dr Kenneth Romer, deputy director-general/director of Aviation.

The BHTA, in a statement, said “aligned perspectives and objectives” were discussed. Mr Weech said: “We were pleased to participate in a frank, open, invigorating and insightful dialogue with Minister Hanna Martin, and senior representatives from the Ministry of Tourism.

“We look forward to continuing to build upon our foundation of trust and partnership, intensifying and deepening the level and frequency of meaningful engagement opportunities between our respective organisations to achieve strategic, aligned outcomes for the betterment of the people of The Bahamas

“I think it is fair to say we agree there is much work to be done, and common objectives are best attained through communication, collaboration and the apt leveraging of cross-sectoral public and private sector partnership and engagement - the sharing of expertise, experience, insights and the apt allocation of financial resources that will get the job done.”

The BHTA said critical concerns continue to be workforce development, youth training and empowerment; stopover growth and airlift development with a focus on Family Islands; improving critical infrastructure throughout The Bahamas; enhancing the Bahamas’ tourism product, with an emphasis on the jet ski industry and taxi experience; supporting local sourcing; entrepreneurship; protecting and promoting authentic guest experiences; Bahamian culture and heritage; optimising tourism spend; and ensuring all tourism participants contribute fairly to the Public Treasury.

The BHTA also expressed a willingness and need for the private sector to be further meaningfully engaged when The Government is considering initiatives that impact tourism so that members can provide “boots on the ground” perspectives as owners and operators.