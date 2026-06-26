Jury convicts two men of armed carjacking on Carmichael Road

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were convicted yesterday of the armed carjacking of a woman on Carmichael Road in 2022.

Andre Lightbourne, 31, and Luther Delancy, 22, were unanimously found guilty of armed robbery by a nine-person jury after nearly two hours of deliberation.

The men remained silent as Justice Neil Braithwaite told them they had been convicted of the offence.

The pair, while armed with a firearm, robbed Sherika Gibson of a brown Nissan Cube and $48 in cash near Go Postal on Carmichael Road on July 15, 2022.

The stolen Nissan Cube belonged to Ms Gibson’s boyfriend.

The convicts pulled up beside Ms Gibson in a dark-coloured Mazda before the carjacking.

They later sold the vehicle to Michael McCartney, who identified Lightbourne as the person who sold him the stolen car.

The defence requested probation reports for the convicts.

The men were allowed a moment with relatives in court before their remand to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The convicts return for their sentencing hearing on September 30.

Miranda Adderley and Philip Hilton represented the accused.

Cashena Thompson and Rashied Edgecombe appeared for the prosecution.