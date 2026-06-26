Medical report details teen girl’s hospitalisation in sex assault trial

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MEDICAL report read into evidence yesterday indicated that a 14-year-old girl was admitted to the hospital after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a bus driver in 2024.

The Princess Margaret Hospital report was entered into evidence before Justice Jeannine Weech-Gomez in the trial of Tremiko Dean, 27, and Shaveney Taylor, 20.

Dean faces two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, while Taylor faces one count of unlawful sexual intercourse.

Dean, a bus driver, is accused of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl twice between January 2, 2024, and March 10, 2024, in New Providence.

Taylor is accused of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl on March 10, 2024.

One of the alleged assaults took place at one of the defendants’ residences, while another allegedly occurred in a bus parked at a gas station.

The report said the 14-year-old complainant was admitted to the hospital on March 11, 2024, and treated with antiretrovirals.

The complainant’s mother previously testified that her daughter remained in the hospital for three months.

The mother also claimed that, to her knowledge, the child had a vaginal infection.

Shaneka Carey and Betty Wilson are prosecuting the case.

Moses Bain and Keith Seymour represent the accused.