Men receive conditional discharges over cash and iPhone robbery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men connected to a robbery in New Providence last week were placed on probation yesterday.

Paul Vilneus, 21, admitted robbing Rinardo Collie of $500 in cash and a black iPhone 12 on June 20.

Shanton Clarke, 23, was found with the stolen phone later that day.

Vilneus pleaded guilty to robbery and Clarke pleaded guilty to receiving before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

Both men accepted responsibility for their actions and asked the court for leniency.

They were granted conditional discharges.

Vilneus was placed on probation for 24 months. If he breaches the terms, he faces 12 months in prison.

Clarke was placed on probation for six months. If he breaches the terms, he faces six months in prison.

Clarke returns to court for a report on January 19, 2027.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes prosecuted the case.