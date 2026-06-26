'Pat' McKenzie remembered as one of Fox Hill community's greatest sporting figures

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Bahamian basketball standout Patrick “Pat” McKenzie is being remembered as one of Fox Hill’s greatest sporting figures following his passing.

In a statement released Tuesday, Fox Hill Member of Parliament Fred Mitchell described McKenzie as a national basketball legend whose impact stretched far beyond the court.

Mitchell said McKenzie was a driving force behind the Fox Hill Congos basketball team throughout the 1970s and early 1980s, carrying the scoring and rebounding load while helping establish the community as one of the country’s basketball powerhouses.

Known for his dominant left-handed shot and strong play in the post, McKenzie earned a reputation as one of the top players of his era. Despite receiving opportunities to play for several teams, he remained loyal to Fox Hill, even after his professional career took him to Grand Bahama.

Mitchell also praised McKenzie for his leadership away from basketball, calling him a humble man who led by example and inspired generations of young people in the Fox Hill community.

“Fox Hill and our nation have lost an unsung hero,” Mitchell said while extending condolences to McKenzie’s family and friends.

McKenzie’s legacy lives on as one of the most respected figures in Bahamian basketball history, remembered for both his accomplishments on the court and his commitment to his community.