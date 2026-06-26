Pheron Charlton shares his knowledge with the next generation of baseball players

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

ALTHOUGH he's graduated from college and is now looking forward to his next move as a professional baseball player, Pheron Charlton said it was only fitting for him to return home to give some of his knowledge to the next generation of players.

Charlton, who graduated on May 9 from Florida Memorial University with his master’s degree inn business administration with a focus on marketing and finance, hosted his second annual Pheron Charlon Baseball Camp at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex. The three-day camp started on Wednesday and wraps up today.

Charlton said he was amazed to see the growth and development of the campers, whom he saw at his initial camp last year.

"It's a blessing to be able to come back and give back my years of experience," he said. "The camp got started because I remember somebody did it for me and I wanted to give back to others."

While he appreciated the tremendous support he got from his mother, Judith Charlton, as she continues to work on the logistics of the camp, Charlton said he was grateful to have one of his long-tiime American coaches and mentors Tony Mirando assisting him once again.

Mirando, who hails from Los Angeles, California, said when he was a kid, The Bahamas was one of the dream places he always wanted to visit and now through baseball, he's here again assisting Charlton with his camp. "I'm able to develop and I see talent on this island that can play in the United States, but it is all about following instructions," he said. "The discipline is the part where you use it in baseball, you can use it in life." Mirando said he couldn't ask for a more disciplined player for Bahamians to emulate because he is a young man that spent four years in college and was able to walk away with his master’s degree.

"That's incredible because 95 per cent of our players in the United States don't get their masters after playing division one baseball. I just want the whole Bahamas to know who Pheron Charlton is and all of the kids should try to be like him."

Mirando said what has impressed him the most about Charlton is that he's taking the time to come back and give back to the younger generation of players.

"I am very pleased to see the progress that these youngsters are making in the game of baseball," Charlton said. "I hope that in the very near future, I can take a group of them and visit some of the Family Islands to display their talent.

"The camp was based on defensive and offensive fundamental drills," Charlton pointed out. "On the first day, we did fielding and then we moved into their hitting mechanics.

"Everything is about the right timing, the right zone, the right structure, so when it came to hitting, it was about hitting up the middle, backside and knowing when you have to do it."

Kasey Hanna, an 11-year-old grade six student of The Meridian School, said while he has been playing since he was two years old, he decided to follow Charlton's example and instructions so that he can become a better player.

"I's been great. I learned that when I'm pitching, I need to keep my face to the catcher," said Hanna, who noted that he's willing to play whatever position the coach needs him.

With that in mind, Hanna said he has one particular goal in mind.

"My future plans for the sport is to make it to the Major Leagues and to win a World Series title," he projected.

Edward Campbell III, an 11-year-old student who will be enrolling in grade seven at Windsor High School after attending The Meridian School, said as a first baseman, outfielder and pitcher, he was delighted to get some further help to improve his game.

"I've been learning how to field ground balls properly and having fun doing it," he said. "Pheron Chalton is a very good coach, who played college baseball. I really like what he's doing with us at the camp."

Hanna too said his dream is to play in Major League Baseball, but he also wants to "have kids and get married. That's it."

In a nutshell, Charlton, a graduate of St Augustine's College and a 6-foot, 180-pound outfielder, said he was extremely pleased with what he's seen from the campers this year.