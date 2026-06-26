PM hails Bahamasair’s Cat Island return after 20 years

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Bahamasair yesterday resumed scheduled service to Cat Island for the first time in more than 20 years - a move the government says will boost tourism, strengthen inter-island connectivity and create new economic opportunities for local businesses.

Speaking at the relaunch ceremony, Prime Minister Philip Davis KC said twice-weekly flights between Nassau and Cat Island will operate on Thursdays and Sundays, providing residents and visitors with greater access to the island.

"For the first time in more than 20 years, Bahamasair will again provide scheduled service to Cat Island," said Mr Davis. He described the route's return as an important step in improving transportation links throughout The Bahamas while supporting economic activity on the island.

According to Mr Davis, improved airlift will make it easier for residents to travel for business, healthcare and family matters, while helping to attract more visitors to Cat Island. He said increased access could provide a boost to hotels, restaurants, transportation providers and other small businesses that depend on visitor spending.

"Hotels, restaurants, taxi drivers and entrepreneurs throughout this island stand to benefit from increased visitor activity," he said. "As more people discover Cat Island, local businesses have a real opportunity to grow."

Mr Davis said the restored route forms part of the Government's wider strategy to ensure Family Islands benefit from national development initiatives.

He also linked the service reintroduction to broader investments in aviation infrastructure, noting that the Government is currently building or renovating 19 airports through its Renaissance Airport Project.

"We are actively building and renovating 19 airports through the Renaissance Airport Project, with more airports to come," said Mr Davis. "It is the largest project of its kind in Bahamian history and is projected to have a huge impact on every major island in The Bahamas."