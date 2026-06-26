Rotary and Coakley donate new EKG machine to Rand hospital

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Rotary Club of Grand Bahama and Coakley International donated a new electrocardiogram machine to Rand Memorial Hospital on Thursday, allowing the hospital to resume a key diagnostic service after its machine stopped working several weeks ago.

The $7,000 EKG machine was purchased jointly by the Rotary Club and Coakley International. Hospital officials said the equipment will improve care for patients with chest pain and other cardiac-related symptoms.

Adelecia Campbell, senior assistant hospital administrator, said she asked Rotary for help after the hospital’s machine stopped functioning.

“We are proud to receive this EKG machine, which has been kindly donated by the Rotary Club of Grand Bahama in collaboration with Coakley International,” she said. “This new piece of equipment is a tremendous improvement to our services.

“While we do have an EKG machine, like any equipment, it experiences wear and tear over time. This new machine is more advanced and will help us better serve the public.”

Ms Campbell said the machine is vital to the hospital’s daily operations.

“The EKG machine is vital to our day-to-day operations,” she said. “When patients come in with chest pain or discomfort in the chest area, physicians rely on this equipment as part of the diagnostic process. It helps determine the next steps in treatment and whether patients need to be referred to a specialist for further care.”

She thanked the Rotary Club for its longstanding support, particularly after Hurricane Dorian.

“The Rotary Club of Grand Bahama has been with us every step of the way, especially after Hurricane Dorian,” she said. “We are always indebted to them and appreciative of their efforts.”

The presentation was held in the foyer of Rand Memorial Hospital. Rotarians attended along with Shane Coakley, chief executive officer of Coakley International, a private Bahamian real estate investor in the process of acquiring the old Ginn properties in West End.

Mr Coakley said the company was pleased to help address a healthcare need.

“The Rotary Club reached out to us and said the hospital needed this machine,” he said. “As a Bahamian company, we believe we have a responsibility to do as much as we can for the community.”

He said community support will remain part of the company’s mission.

“Everything Coakley International does includes giving back,” he said. “Each year we are setting aside funds to support the community, nonprofits, children and hospitals. This donation is just the beginning of what Coakley International plans to do in Grand Bahama.”

Christine Van der Linde, a founding member and past president of the Rotary Club of Grand Bahama, said the donation followed a request from hospital officials.

She said Rotary first approached another potential donor, but when that effort failed, the organisation turned to Coakley International, a company it had previously partnered with. She said the company quickly agreed to help.

Ms Van der Linde said Bahamas Medical and Surgical Supplies helped secure a discounted price, while the Mail Boat Company helped transport the equipment to Grand Bahama.