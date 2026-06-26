Senator: Providers want to join NHI despite payment concerns

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A government senator is asserting that multiple healthcare operators are waiting to join the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme even though existing providers continue to complain about delayed compensation payments.

Concerns arose during the Senate debate on the 2026-2027 Budget when Opposition Senator, Arinthia Komolafe, questioned whether increased funding for the National Health Insurance Authority would resolve concerns raised by providers who say delayed payments are affecting their operations.

"We know there is the conversation that there's delay in payment and it's impacting their operation," said Mrs Komolafe. "We just want to know that the allocations for the upcoming fiscal year will address those issues."

Funding for the National Health Insurance Authority has increased from $48m to $72m. As debate continued, D’Asante Small sought to clarify the Government's position, stressing that payments to providers have not stopped. "Please note that NHI payments have not stopped," she said.

"While there have been some delays, payments are ongoing, and the most recent payment process was the initial 50 percent payment for May 2026, which was completed last week."

However, Mrs Komolafe maintained that providers continue to publicly complain about payment delays and sought assurances that the additional funding would prevent similar issues in the upcoming fiscal year. The discussion later shifted to concerns previously raised about the long-term sustainability of the NHI programme.

Senator Small acknowledged that some providers have expressed concerns but argued that many others remain interested in participating.

"While we do have some of our participants in the NHI programme that have expressed concern, it's a very long list of providers that are waiting to join that list," she said. "It is clear that while some providers are met with challenges, there are others who see the opportunity."

Opposition Senator, Dr Trevor Johnson, then questioned whether providers dissatisfied with the programme could choose to leave, making room for other participants.

"Is there a reason why those persons who clearly have an issue, can they opt out so that you can begin to take more willing participants?" he asked.

Mrs Komolafe then sought clarification on whether the Government's position was that providers concerned about delayed payments should simply leave the programme. "So is it the posture that if there's a concern about the timeliness of payment that, if you want to, you can leave the programme because there are others waiting to get in the programme?" she asked.

Senator Small later clarified that she was not suggesting providers should leave the programme, but was instead highlighting that opinions about NHI differ among healthcare providers.

"The question I had was whether the providers saw the programme as sustainable," she said. "While there are some with concerns, there are others who see the opportunity." She added that she was not in a position to speak to the process by which a provider could opt out of the programme, but said she would obtain that information.