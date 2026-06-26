Working fathers require their employer’s support

In the aftermath of Father’s Day, it is appropriate for employers across The Bahamas to reflect on the critical role they play in helping men become active, responsible fathers. While much attention has rightly been given to supporting working mothers, modern workplaces must also recognise that fathers need meaningful support if they are to fully participate in the lives of their children.

The traditional expectation that men should simply provide financially is no longer enough. Today’s fathers want to be present at school events, medical appointments, bedtime routines and the countless moments that shape a child’s development. Progressive workplace policies can help make this possible.

One of the most impactful initiatives is the introduction of paternity coaching and support groups. Becoming a father often brings significant emotional and psychological changes. Many men experience stress, uncertainty and increased pressure as they balance work responsibilities with family life. Dedicated parental coaching and peer support groups create safe spaces where fathers can share experiences, seek advice, and normalise the challenges of parenthood. These programmes reinforce the message that active fatherhood is both valued and encouraged.

Paid paternity leave is another essential benefit. Companies are increasingly moving away from separate maternity and paternity policies, and instead offering inclusive parental leave for all parents. This allows non-birthing parents and adoptive fathers to spend crucial bonding time with their children during the earliest stages of life. Providing this opportunity sends a powerful signal that a father’s presence matters from day one.

Family medical insurance coverage should also be considered a basic workplace benefit. Men have historically been viewed as primary providers, and few experiences are more frustrating than being unable to help a sick child receive the care they need. Ensuring that fathers can include their children on comprehensive medical plans strengthens families and provides peace of mind.

Employers can further support fathers through subsidised back-up and emergency childcare services. When a daycare closes unexpectedly or a babysitter cancels, working parents often face difficult choices. Access to emergency childcare solutions ensures fathers are not penalised for responding to family emergencies.

Finally, flexible and remote working arrangements empower fathers to be present where they are needed most. Whether attending a parent-teacher conference, a pediatric appointment or simply sharing daily childcare responsibilities, workplace flexibility allows men to remain productive employees while being engaged parents.

Supporting fathers is not merely a family issue; it is an economic and social investment. By creating father-friendly workplaces, Bahamian employers can help raise stronger children, strengthen families and build a more resilient nation. This Father’s Day, let us commit to helping men become the responsible fathers our children deserve.





• NB: Ian R Ferguson is a talent management and organisational development consultant, having completed graduate studies with regional and international universities. He has served organisations, both locally and globally, providing relevant solutions to their business growth and development issues. He may be contacted at tcconsultants@coralwave.com.