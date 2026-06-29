Authority targeting five park improvements every quarter

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority is aiming to improve five parks every three months starting this September while also seeking to modernise its operations with electronic permits and digital payments by early 2027.

Jamahl Strachan, the Authority’s newly-appointed executive chairman, said it is preparing to launch its park upgrades in the 2026 third quarter. He described the target of five parks every quarter as aggressive but achievable given support from the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources.

“There’s five parks per quarter. It’s an ambitious endeavour, but my team and I are definitely up to it, especially with the support of the minister of the environment,” Mr Strachan said, referring to Zane Lightbourne. “As we go forward, we aim to start that quarter timeline - September, October.”

While the Authority has already identified the first group of parks scheduled for upgrades, Mr Strachan declined to reveal which locations will be included, saying the list remains an internal matter. “We have our initial grouping but, of course, it’s only privy to internal executives for right now,” he said.

Alongside physical improvements, the Authority is also moving to digitise its most manual processes by introducing an electronic permitting system for vendors. Mr Strachan said it is targeting December for the system’s initial roll-out, with full implementation beginning in January 2027 through a phased approach.

“So we’re aspiring for December with a roll-out in January 2027,” he said. “It has to be a phased approach because the permitting is one thing, but it also has to capture the payments. Right now that process is done analog, it’s done manually. Persons have to physically come to the Authority.”

Mr Strachan added that the goal is to make the process more convenient by allowing vendors to apply for permits and make payments electronically.

The modernisation effort comes as the Authority also works to address long-standing concerns at RM Bailey Park, where vendors have complained for years about flooding, inadequate restroom facilities and uncertainty over which government agency has responsibility for the property. When asked whether vendors can expect improvements, Mr Strachan said discussions to-date have been productive.

“I had a very fruitful discussion with the representatives from RM Bailey just yesterday,” he said. “They left smiling, and I’m sure that they would give a few affirmative winks and positive responses to that. There is, and should be, positive dialogue surrounding the development of that particular green space.”

Karen Brown, president of the RM Bailey Park and Allied Vendors Association, described her first meeting with Mr Strachan as encouraging and said his willingness to engage quickly marked a significant change from previous interactions with government officials. “I never had any dealings with him, but he seems to be thorough,” Ms Brown said. “He said he will try to assist.” Ms Brown said Mr Strachan explained that while the property now falls under the Ministry of Education, the Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority continues to maintain the grounds and collect vendor fees.

“He said Parks and Beaches will continue to maintain the parks and we will continue paying the fees under them,” Ms Brown said. “They are managing it, but they are not, according to him, the owners.”

She said Mr Strachan requested until the end of July to explore possible solutions to flooding, which has long plagued the park due to nearby wetlands and what vendors describe as a blue hole on the property. According to Ms Brown, Mr Strachan indicated that technical assessments may be needed before any drainage work can proceed.

“He wanted to do some drilling to see if it will interfere with the waterline,” she said. “He said he will speak to the minister for works, and he will speak to the minister of environment, and they will try to collaborate and see what they could do for us.”

Ms Brown added that the discussions also included the possible construction of two public restrooms, one for men and one for women.

She said she was particularly impressed by Mr Strachan’s responsiveness after sending him a letter outlining the Association’s concerns.

“I sent it to him on Saturday. I think he got it Monday, and he asked for the meeting yesterday [Thursday],” she said. “That was a quick response.”

While stopping short of declaring victory after years of lobbying for improvements, Ms Brown said vendors are prepared to give the new chairman an opportunity to deliver.

“He was a real gentleman, and it looks like he is willing to work with us,” she said. “I’m willing to give him the benefit of the doubt… I think it was a very, very favourable meeting, and he’s willing to assist in any way he can to make it better for us. So it’s like a breath of fresh air.”

The proposed park rehabilitation programme, coupled with digital permitting and payment systems, represents part of the Authority’s broader effort to improve public green spaces while modernising customer services for vendors and park users across The Bahamas.