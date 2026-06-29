Downtown shopping special’s boost for local entrepreneurs

THE Tourism Development Corporation (TDC) sought to support Bahamian entrepreneurship at its Sun, Sand and Souveniurs shopping event on Saturday, which was held from 11am to 4pm in downtown Nassau.

Hosted at the TDC’s retail incubation centre on the corner of East Bay Street and East Street, the event showcased a diverse collection of locally-made products from Bahamian artisans and entrepreneurs. Attendees were able to shop for handcrafted goods, specialty foods, fragrances, straw work, accessories and other authentic Bahamian products while meeting the creators behind the brands.

Participating vendors included All Things Straw, Dings Collection, Eyes Bahamian, Island Cache, Latitude 25 Perfumery, Mama Sassy’s Gourmet Food, Myrlande Julien and Treasure of Secrets.

The event highlighted the role of the Sun, Sand and Souveniurs Incubation Centre, a TDC initiative designed to help Bahamian entrepreneurs gain visibility, build their businesses and access opportunities within the tourism industry. The centre provides a retail space where small business owners can connect with customers and receive support as they grow their brands. “The incubator is a start-up programme for entrepreneurs in The Bahamas to bring their most viable products to market,” said Anthony Bostwick, the TDC’s deputy chairman.

“It offers significant advantages, including reduced operating costs, administrative assistance, mentorship and a safe environment for entrepreneurs to start their businesses.”

Through initiatives hosted by the TDC, the goal is to continue to create pathways for Bahamians to benefit from the tourism economy while showcasing authentic products and experiences.