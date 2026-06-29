Elite athletes Shaunae and Devynne on the fast track

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

ELITE athletes Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Devynne Charlton produced varied results at the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial over the weekend, following the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations' National Track and Field Championships last weekend.

Miller-Uibo, who skipped the Nationals to compete in the Star Athletics Sprint Series at the Horizon High School in Winter Garden, Florida, won the women's 200m in 22.10 seconds at the World Athletics Continental Tour in Zagreb, Croatia, on Friday.

Miller-Uibo's time, which was faster than Quincy Penn's winning time of 23.53 at the Nationals, easily beat out the field that saw American Thelma Davis come in second in a season's best of 20.75, while Jael Bestue of Spain was third in 22.80 in Rabat.

Miller-Uibo, the two-time Olympic and once World Championship gold medallist in the 400m, went into the meet with a season's best of 22.04.

She is continuing to work her way back to form after having her second child last year. The Bahamian national record holder at 21.74 said she was quite pleased with how the race went.

"We are just working on a lot of things in training, training to get the speed up from the beginning and to get the positions familiar again," Miller-Uibo said. "It's still all over the place.

At the Star Athletics Sprint Series last weekend, Miller-Uibo, who ran the 100m in 11.05 to finish second behind American Sha'Carri Richardson's time of 10.77, said the focus right now is on her speed.

"Rabat was added last minute…, so in between this and China, I flew back home," Miller-Uibo pointed out.

"We are still trying to figure out the schedule with the family. Now I will be in Europe for a bit."

Charlton, the runner-up at the Nationals behind Denisha Cartwright in the women's 100m hurdles, was fourth in the same event in 12.62 behind an American trio in Rabat.

Alayshe Johnson took the tape in a meet record of 12.43 in a photo finish that saw Rayniah Jones getting second in the same time for her personal best.

Alia Armstrong got third in her season’s best of 12.51.

Jones, in her post event interview, had nothing but praise for Charlton.

"I know that anytime I'm next to Charlton, I have to really lock in and make sure that I have the cleanest start that I can have," said Johnson, who ran out of lane three with Charlton in four and Jones and Armstrong in fifth and six respectively.

"She's an amazing starter, everybody else on the line has their own strengths. and honestly, it's just really about me getting over those 10 barriers clean and just fighting to the end."

Charlton, the world indoor 60m hurdles two-time champion and record holder, went into the meet with the fastest time of all of the competitors having lowered her Bahamian national record to 12.37 at the Xiamen Diamond League on May 23.