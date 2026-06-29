Four garbage collectors see contracts suspended

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

THE Government has suspended four garbage collection contracts after operators failed to meet the required service standards, with a Cabinet minister signalling a tougher enforcement approach aimed at improving reliability and protecting public health.

The Davis administration’s move follows growing complaints from residents over missed collections, overflowing bins and inconsistent service, with several contractors already temporarily removed from their routes as replacement operators ensure garbage removals continue.

Zane Lightbourne, minister of the environment and natural resources, confirmed that service suspensions have been ordered although he declined to identify the contractors involved.

“Suspensions have taken place,” he said. “I can give you specifics on some of the suspensions. I don’t want to put publicly these companies on blast as yet. But we are willing to go public to get this situation rectified.

“The responsibility is undertaken under extreme pressure from people wanting to get in the business. Some of them, albeit, they think it’s lucrative. But we can’t do that at the expense of the public health and safety.”

Mr Lightbourne said the Government intends to continue taking action against underperforming operators, particularly those lacking the equipment and capacity to fulfil their contractual obligations.

“We’re asking persons, if you want to get in the garbage collection business, go and seek first of all what the business is about, get your necessary training and equipment, and make sure that you have reliable equipment to undertake the work and make the investment,” Mr Lightbourne said.

“Because we are going to continue suspending operators and, eventually, expelling operators from routes.” He added that, with a number of collection contracts approaching their end, contractor performance over the life of those agreements will play a central role in future procurement decisions.

“Contracts are coming to an end shortly, and the evaluation will be taking place cumulatively of what you would have done in your performance over the last few years,” Mr Lightbourne said. “We’re looking forward to that end in some of these areas that we have to constantly send in substitutes to address delinquencies.”

The minister has previously expressed frustration over contractors receiving taxpayer funds despite failing to meet collection schedules, while also criticising operators who continue working without adequate trucks or other essential equipment.

Beyond contractor performance, Mr Lightbourne said his ministry is expanding efforts to combat illegal dumping through additional transfer stations and a broader national clean-up campaign.

He said the transfer station established in Nassau Village has proven effective in encouraging residents to dispose of bulky waste properly. “We find that transfer stations, like the one we did in Nassau Village, become very helpful,” he said. “The more of them, the more they use.

“We’re encouraging the volume of garbage to continue because we want to take garbage, especially bulk waste items, out of the communities. We’re taking tons out of communities right now.”

Mr Lightbourne said the Ministry of Environment is co-ordinating with the Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority and the Ministry of Works on a national clean-up initiative.

“So there’s a national event that’s coming up,” he said.

“Beaches and Parks is a very integral part of it. Happy to have it under the same ministry now that we can find the partnership easier to collaborate in.”

Mr Lightbourne added that illegal dumping remains widespread, particularly on vacant lots, and urged the public to help authorities identify offenders.

“We want this to become habit, so if you see something, say something,” Mr Lightbourne said.

“And this includes people throwing stuff out of their car, because it’s a massive problem. It does affect us all.”