Jet ski operators suffer drop following US alert

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A Bahamian jet ski operator says business has already declined following the US Embassy's warning to American visitors to avoid the industry even as the Trump administration’s ambassador voiced optimism that closer co-operation can restore confidence in the sector.

Vonshaw Brown, owner of Brown's Watersports, said warnings about the industry inevitably influence visitor behaviour regardless of whether they reflect the practices of legitimate operators. "Whenever tourists hear things like this, they're going to pay attention," Mr Brown said.

"You'll always have some visitors who still come because they want to experience The Bahamas for themselves and see that the reports aren't true. But, unfortunately, you also have people who try to use scams, money or social media views to create a false impression that this is what our industry is about. That's not what we do."

Mr Brown said the negative publicity has had an immediate impact on the jet ski industry. "Business has dropped a lot. Right now, it's definitely trending downward," he said.

His comments come as debate continues over the future of the jet ski industry following a security alert issued by the US Embassy in Nassau, which advised American visitors to avoid renting jet skis because of concerns over safety, enforcement and criminal incidents involving tourists.

The warning has generated significant discussion on both sides of the Florida straits. South Florida jet ski operator, John Rosen, who owns Jet Ski Fort Lauderdale FL, and operates JetSkiFL.com, argued the Embassy's advisory overstated the risks and could unfairly damage legitimate Bahamian businesses.

Mr Rosen said accident figures cited by the US Embassy did not justify advising visitors to avoid jet ski rentals altogether, noting that the incidents represented a small fraction of the hundreds of thousands of rentals that have taken place over the past three years.

He also pointed to recent regulatory changes introduced by the Bahamian government, including measures prohibiting operators from riding on the same jet ski as customers, as evidence that authorities are taking steps to improve safety.

However, Herschel Walker, US ambassador to The Bahamas, said the focus should now be on continuing enhanced compliance and enforcement efforts through co-operation rather than assigning blame.

"When you talk about the jet ski industry, I've always said we can make it better. It's not just about Bahamians or Americans; we have to do this together. That's what partnership is about," said Mr Walker. "There have been accidents... We can fix this, but only if we work together. We have to communicate."

The ambassador said discussions have already begun among stakeholders since the issue gained renewed attention.

"Since that article came out, we've been getting in the room, talking about what we can do," he said. "That's the most important thing. We may not fix everything overnight or get it 100 percent right, but we've started the process of working on it."

Mr Walker said he remains optimistic about the direction those discussions are taking. "I do feel confident these steps are helping strengthen the relationship," he said.

"We all have to do the work; not just Bahamians or Americans. We're family. Families argue, but they also love each other. As long as we're communicating, we can get things done."

The US Embassy's advisory followed a series of incidents involving American tourists, including accidents requiring hospitalisation and allegations of sexual assault involving jet ski operators. It also renewed calls for stronger enforcement against unlicensed operators and greater oversight of the industry.

For Mr Brown, however, the immediate concern is ensuring visitors do not equate the actions of rogue operators with the wider industry. He said most jet ski businesses operate responsibly and are now left trying to overcome the reputational damage caused by the latest warning.

While Mr Walker acknowledged the challenges facing the sector, he maintained that continued dialogue between the Bahamian government, legitimate operators and US officials offers the best path towards rebuilding confidence in an industry that remains an important part of the country's tourism product.