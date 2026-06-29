Mako wins 8th straight title

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

MAKO Aquatics capped off another sensational performance, winning their eighth straight Bahamas Aquatics National Swimming Championship title over the weekend at the Betty Kelly Kenning Swim Complex.

In a dominating feat, Mako Aquatics accumulated a total of 3,059 points to beat their nearest rival Blue Waves Swim Club, who captured second place with 1,347.50 at the end of the 54th edition of the four-day meet yesterday.

Mako also accumulated a total of 259 medals, including 108 gold, 85 silver and 75 bronze. Alpha Aquatics got second with 75 medals, including 26 gold, 29 silver and 20 bronze.

"I am very proud of these swimmers. It's been a long rough year," said Mako's head coach Travano McPhee.

"All of the swimmers stayed composed over the four days, so I'm very proud of them.

"The senior swimmers took the time out to come home during the end of the collegiate season and they really performed very well. Big shout out to them.

"And I was also pleased with our younger swimmers, the eight and unders, like Nya Ferguson, breaking five national records this weekend.

“She's the future, so I'm very proud of her as well."

No other club than Swift Swimming, which was established back in the 1990s by the husband and wife team of Andy and Nancy Knowles, has been as dominant as Mako Aquatics.

Despite their huge margin of victory, McPhee commended the other swim clubs in the meet, including the Blue Waves, who were hot on their trail all season.

Alpha Aquatics came in third with 1,168 points, Black Marlins Swim Club was fourth with 1,012, Barracuda Swim Club fifth with 697, Lyford Swim Club 6th with 538, Lightning Aquatics 7th with 404, Mantas Swim and Water Polo 8th with 292.50, Freeport Aquatics 9th with 98 and Beast Aquatics 10th with 85.

In the medal count, Lyford Swim Club was 3rd with 43 medals (22 gold, 11 silver and 10 bronze), Black Mantas was 4th with 73 medals (19 gold, 20 silver and 34 bronze) and the Blue Waves rounded out the top five with 91 medals (18 gold, 35 silver and 38 bronze).The meet also saw the participation of at least three of the proposed six swimmers who are expected to be a part of the team going to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of July, namely Lamar Taylor, Marvin Johnson and Rhanishka Gibbs.

Bahamas Aquatics president Algernon Cargill called it one of its best nationals hosted in quite some time, especially with the amount of international swimmers who participated.

"More importantly, we can see that The Bahamas will be well poised to win CARIFTA in 2027, based on the performances that we saw here over the past four days," he said.

"We have some swimmers going to the Commonwealth Games, the CAC Games and the World Short Course Championships in China. We are excited about the expectations for Lamar Taylor, based on what he did in this meet and Marvin Johnson is rounding out in great shape. So it was a great meet for us overall."

In breaking five national records, Nya Ferguson of the Mako Aquatics Club scored a total of 58 points to win the high point trophy in the girls’ 8 and under division. The Blue Waves got second and third from Payton Bostwick and Charlotte King with 50 and 43 points respectively.

Mason Sadowski of Lyford Swim Club captured the boys’ 8 and under high point with 63 points, Mako's Sydney Nelson was second with 43 and Gevon Moss of the Blue Waves was third with 37.

Anthonique Rolle of the Blue Waves captured the girls’ 9-10 high point trophy with 51. She was followed by Mako's Skyrh Chambers with 49 and Gem Rolle with 39.

Mason Hanna of Mako won the boys’ 9-10 high point award with 59, ahead of runner up Randol Dorsett of the Barracuda with 47. Kyrie Smith of Mako was third with 46.

Isabella Munroe of Mako held on for the girls’ 11-12 high point trophy with 61 as she ended up in a close battle with Grace Nottge of the Black Mantas, who got second with 57. Katelin-Dahlia Hannja of the Barracuda was third with 50.

Lyall Menzies of Lyford Swim Club emerged as the boys 11-12 high point winner with 57, three more than Broen Stuart of Mako with 54. Kymani Cooper, also of Mako, was third with 48.

Isabella Currurullo of Alpha Aquatics was the winner of the girls 13-14 high point away with 63 points. Gillian Albury of Mako was the runner up with 51 and her team-mate Tiah Seymour cme in third with 49.

Christon Joseph of the Blue Waves pulled off the high point award in the boys 13-14 division with 63. Lauchlan Menzies of Lyford Swim Club followed with 61 and Dexter Russell of the Freeport Aquatics was third with 45.

Siann Isaacs of Alpha Aquatics ecured the girls 15-7 high point award with 57. Zoe Williamson of Mako was the runner up with 51. Salestev Gibson of Mako came in third with 50.

Tristen Hepburn won the boys 15-17 high point award with 56.50 with his team-mate Michael Fox trailing with 54. There was a two-way tie for third with Alexander Murray of Beat Aquatics and Malcolm Menxzies of Lyford Swim Club with 47 apiece.

Elyse Wood took home the girls 15-and-over high point award for Alpha Aquatics with 52 points. Seannia Norville-Smith of Mako was second with 37 and Mia Patton got third with 36.

Lamar Taylor pulled off the final high point trophy leading the 15-and-over boys division with 36 points. Jack Barr of the Black Marlins was the runner up with 35 and Latrell Brooks of the Blue Waves was third with 34.