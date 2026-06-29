Man sentenced to 11 years in child sex assault case

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Friday for the sexual assault of a child in the family islands in 2022, resulting in pregnancy.

Jakyle Barry, 23, was sentenced for 11 counts of unlawful sexual intercourse before Justice Renae McKay.

Barry pleaded guilty to the charges last November.

Barry, then 19, began an illegal sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl on a family island in August 2021 after they were reportedly introduced by the complainant’s cousin. The offence took place at the complainant’s grandmother’s house, which the convict often visited.

The complainant’s grandmother said the convict was like a son to her.

The relationship continued until April 2022, when the girl became pregnant at 13. Although the minor willingly had sex with Barry, she could not legally consent because she was under 16.

The child he fathered with the minor is now three years old.

The complainant, now 17, expressed a desire for the convict to be present in their child’s upbringing.

In his probation report, the convict expressed remorse for his actions. His probation officer deemed Barry capable of rehabilitation.

The defence said the convict wished to play an active role in his child’s life and recommended a sentence of two to five years.

Conversely, the prosecution argued that the seriousness of the offence and the prevalence of sex crimes were aggravating factors. Prosecutors called for a prison sentence of 12 to 15 years.

Justice McKay called the convict’s actions predatory and said he abused his access and familiarity with the complainant to take advantage of her at a tender age.

While Justice McKay acknowledged the convict’s remorse, she said she wanted the sentence to deter and noted that the complainant should have been protected from the convict.

Glendon Rolle represented the accused, while Basil Cumberbatch prosecuted the case.