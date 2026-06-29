National Security Minister troubled by assault reports

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Myles Laroda said he has seen numerous reports of women being sexually assaulted since taking office one month ago, calling the cases a troubling theme in the daily crime reports he receives from the Commissioner of Police.

Mr Laroda made the comment after he was asked whether police are seeing an increase in sexual crimes against women following reports that a 91-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a family member.

"Any amount is one too many," Mr Laroda stressed.

He said the police reports that cross his desk show a pattern of sexual offences against women, though he could not say whether older women are being disproportionately affected.

Mr Laroda said the number of reports has concerned him.

"I wouldn't say on a regular basis, but I've been here about a month, and I've seen numerous cases of women being sexually assaulted," he said.

The minister made the remarks on Friday on the sidelines of the Private Sector Security Services' Third Annual Seminar at Pelican Bay Resort in Grand Bahama.

During his address, Mr Laroda highlighted recent crime statistics, saying murders fell by 31 percent at the end of 2025, while overall crime declined by 11 percent.

Asked about conditions at law enforcement facilities in the Northern Bahamas, Mr Laroda said he is continuing a nationwide assessment of national security infrastructure.

He said the condition of police stations has emerged as a recurring concern during his visits.

"As I go around, even in New Providence, things like the improvement in the facilities themselves and equipment have come up," he said. "The former minister did a good job in terms of providing new vehicles, providing equipment and body cameras, but there is a need throughout The Bahamas for improved facilities at police stations in particular."

Mr Laroda said he has received numerous requests for upgrades and repairs and wants to inspect facilities before recommendations are made.

"I've been getting a lot of requests for that, so I want to see first-hand," he said. "I know the government is committed to not only repairing police stations and fire stations but also building new ones."

Addressing concerns about resources for the Fire Services Department after a recent increase in brush fires, Mr Laroda said 20 additional fire trucks are expected to be acquired.

Asked about manpower needs in the police force, Mr Laroda said recruitment efforts launched under the previous administration would continue as needed.

"The former minister and the former administration brought in some 780 new police officers. There have also been Defence Force officers and prison officers recruited," he said. "That will continue as the need arises."