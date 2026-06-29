NHI reassures 160k patients that care access stays stable

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

THE National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) yesterday moved to reassure the 160,000 Bahamians it provides healthcare to that its network remains stable, rejecting suggestions that payment delays are prompting doctors and other providers to exit the scheme.

The Authority, which oversees and administers the Government’s signature primary healthcare initiative, said access to care continues without interruption.

In a statement, it added that its network remains "strong and fully capable" of serving registered beneficiaries through 140 providers and 17 laboratories across The Bahamas.

The statement comes after recent public discussion surrounding delayed payments to healthcare providers, including the circulation of an internal NHI Authority memorandum advising physicians, laboratories and other providers to expect continued delays in reimbursement despite a 50 percent, or near-$25m, increase in its Budget allocation for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

The memorandum, reported by Tribune Business, acknowledged that payment delays would continue while assuring providers that the authority remained committed to meeting its financial obligations.

The issue was also raised during debate in the 2026-2027 Budget in the Senate, where Opposition senators questioned whether increased government funding for the NHI Authority would resolve payment concerns and address questions about the programme's long-term sustainability.

Responding to those concerns, the NHI Authority said it has not received any requests from providers seeking to withdraw from the programme because of payment issues.

"NHI Authority has not received any provider withdrawal requests citing payment issues. Unverified claims regarding provider or facility movement creates unnecessary concern and undermines public confidence in a programme that thousands of Bahamians rely on every day," the Authority said.

Christy Butler, the NHI Authority’s managing director and chief executive, said access to healthcare services has not been affected. "There is no instability in the NHI Authority provider network and access to care for Bahamians continues without interruption. Our focus remains on facts, continuity of care and strengthening access to quality healthcare for every beneficiary across The Bahamas," said Ms Butler.

The Authority also sought to counter suggestions that providers are losing confidence in the programme, saying interest in participation remains strong. It said it continues to receive applications from existing providers seeking to expand services, facilities onboarding additional physicians and new healthcare facilities and laboratories applying to join the network.

It added that more than 90 percent of physicians who have exited the network have either joined another NHI-affiliated facility or established independent practices before applying to rejoin the programme.

The Authority said that while its patient-centred financing model may not suit every practice structure, mechanisms are in place to ensure continuity of care whenever providers choose not to continue in the programme or contracts are not renewed.

"Where providers choose not to continue within the programme, or where contracts are not extended, NHI Authority takes proactive steps to supplement the network and ensure beneficiaries continue to receive timely services," the Authority said.

Questions over delayed payments resurfaced last week during the Senate debate on the Government's Budget, after Opposition Senator, Arinthia Komolafe, asked whether the increased allocation to NHI - from $48m to $72m - would address complaints from providers who say reimbursement delays are affecting their operations.

"We know there is the conversation that there's delay in payment and it's impacting their operation," said Mrs Komolafe, asking whether the additional funding would resolve those issues during the upcoming fiscal year.

Government Senator, D'Asante Small, acknowledged that payments have been delayed but maintained that reimbursements had not stopped. "Please note that NHI payments have not stopped," she said. "While there have been some delays, payments are ongoing, and the most recent payment process was the initial 50 percent payment for May 2026, which was completed last week."

Mrs Small also argued that while some providers have raised concerns about the programme, there remains "a very long list" of healthcare providers waiting to participate in NHI, suggesting many continue to see value in joining the network.

"While we do have some of our participants in the NHI programme that have expressed concern, it's a very long list of providers that are waiting to join that list," she said. "It is clear that while some providers are met with challenges, there are others who see the opportunity."

That prompted Opposition Senator, Dr Trevor Johnson, to ask whether dissatisfied providers could simply leave the programme and be replaced by those waiting to participate, while Mrs Komolafe questioned whether the Government's position was effectively that providers unhappy with payment delays could opt out because others were prepared to take their place.

Mrs Small later clarified she was not suggesting providers should leave, but was highlighting that opinions on the programme differ among healthcare providers and that many continue to view participation as an opportunity.

In its statement, the NHI Authority echoed that position, saying interest in joining the programme remains strong and emphasising that it continues to monitor and strengthen network capacity to ensure access to primary healthcare services throughout the archipelago.

The Authority encouraged beneficiaries experiencing difficulty accessing services to contact it directly for assistance, saying continuity of care remains its top priority.