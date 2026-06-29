Noble Prep students earn scholarships

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

NOBLE Preparatory Academy continues to grow by leaps and bounds, assisting in the development of a number of student-athletes as they attain scholarships to attend college and universities in Canada and the United State of America.

Kymani Syonette, Ashton Edwards, Marciano Culmer and Lionel Rolle are the latest graduates to benefit from their experiences at NPA.

NPA president Geno Bullard, who also coaches the majority of the athletes, said the student-athletes making the transition this year will do very well in moving on in their careers.

"The preparations we have given them here at Noble Preparatory Academy are second to none, so I know that they won't survive their college experiences," he said.

"As for their athletes and athleticism, I feel on any given day, any of these athletes can be successful in whatever they endeavour with their proper planning."

Nairn, who has assisted a number of Bahamians in attaining scholarships overseas, said he trusts these athletes and is confident in their abilities to be successful in the future and that they will continue to inspire other student-athletes whom they leave here at home.

Lionel Rolle

At age 17, Rolle said his experience at NPA has been very positive and very encouraging and will inspire him as he pursues his degree in computer programming and analysis at Niagara College.

"My expectations for college is to complete the programme and get my degree," said the talented basketball player.

Rolle advised the student-athletes still at home to "learn to listen and listen to learn, stay focused, and don’t get discouraged.""I would like to thank Mr and Mrs Bullard and my parents for supporting me throughout this journey," he said. "I would like to thank the whole NPA family."Kymani SymonetteVersatile Symonette is a 17-year-old basketball player and middle distance track and field athlete. He said NPA was one of the main reasons he chose to attend Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas.

"In 2023, I suffered a broken leg while playing basketball," he recalled. "NPA did not turn its back on me. Instead, the school facilitated my coursework online while I recovered from surgery.

"During that time, NPA also encouraged me to think beyond athletics and explore other opportunities for growth and success. As a result, I became the national high school leader for the Ministry of Youth, a trumpet player, a member of the chess team, and a top 10 junior achiever. I applied to and was accepted by 17 prestigious universities and was awarded scholarships for both academics and music."

At Texas Southern University, Symonette intends to pursue his dream of becoming a civil engineer.





"I have been admitted to the Thomas F Freeman Honours College at TSU, where I will further develop my leadership and public speaking skills and work toward becoming a student body leader," he said. "I also plan to become a member of TSU’s Ocean of Soul Marching Band."

To those student-athletes whom he will leave behind, Symonette assured them that while things may not always go as planned, they should never be afraid to pivot and find another path to their goals.

"I once believed that sports were my only avenue to earning scholarships and attending college. After my injury, I could have chosen to be negative or discouraged," he pointed out.

"Instead, I channelled my energy into positivity and personal growth, and now I am headed to college! When you maintain a positive mindset and work hard, there is very little you cannot achieve. It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish."

Symonette was thankful for the support and guidance he received from his parents, family, and the Bullards for helping him to reach this point in my journey.

"My future plan for the sports of basketball and track and field is to use my platform as a student leader to mentor student athletes, particularly those facing challenges or setbacks, since I am no longer able to participate competitively," he said.

Edwards, 18, said he couldn't ask for a better experience than what he got at Noble Preparatory Academy.

"During my time here, I have learned a lot and grown both academically and athletically, while developing valuable skills that will help me succeed in college and in life," he said.

"I have met many great people who helped make my experience memorable and enjoyable. Noble has really taught me a lot and helped shape me into the person I am today."

Edwards noted NPA always wanted the best from each of its students, and the teachers, coaches, and staff put in their time and effort every day to help us succeed.

"Their support, guidance, and encouragement pushed me to work harder, stay focused, and become a better student, athlete, and young man," he stressed.

"Looking back, attending Noble Preparatory Academy was one of the best things that ever happened to me because it gave me opportunities to grow, learn, and prepare for my future."

Edwards is grateful for everything learned and experienced at NPA, indicating that he will always be proud to be a part of the Noble family.

Marciano Culmer

Culmer, 18, noted that his experience at NPA has been rewarding and memorable.

"The school has helped me grow academically, athletically, and personally," he said. "I have built strong friendships, learned valuable life lessons, and received support from teachers and coaches who encouraged me to do my best."

Those attributes he hopes to take with him to Niagara College where he plans to study business administration and supply chain and operation management.

"I’m expecting Niagara College to be a place where I can learn, grow, and prepare for my future," he said. "I’m excited to meet new people, try new experiences, and challenge myself both academically and personally.

"I hope to leave college with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to achieve my goals."

For those student-athletes who will remain at home, Culmer encouraged them to keep believing in themselves and don’t let setbacks stop you.

"There will be challenges along the way, but stay focused on what you want to achieve and keep pushing forward," he said. "Make the most of every opportunity, ask for help when you need it, and appreciate the people who support you. Hard work, patience, and consistency really do pay off."

Culmer thanked God for guidance, strength, and blessings throughout his journey.

"I would also like to thank my mommy, Wilda, for her unconditional love, support, and sacrifices.

In addition," he pointed out, "I am grateful to Mr Bullard, Mrs Bullard, and Ms Monroe for their encouragement, guidance, and belief in me.

"Their support has played a major role in helping me become the person I am today, and I am truly thankful for all they have done for me."

As he heads off to school, Culmer said he will continue playing basketball for as long as he can and continue working on his game every day.

"My goal is to compete at a high level in college, help my team win, and see how far the sport can take me," he stated. "Basketball has taught me discipline, teamwork, and perseverance, and I want to keep building on those lessons in the future."

Ashton Edwards

As an 18-year-old, Edwards said he has grown a lot at NPA and he hopes that carries over.

"During my time here, I have learned a lot and grown both academically and athletically, while developing valuable skills that will help me succeed in college and in life," he said.

"I have met many great people who helped make my experience memorable and enjoyable. Noble has really taught me a lot and helped shape me into the person I am today."

According to Edwards, NPA always wanted the best from each of its students, and the teachers, coaches, and staff put in their time and effort every day to help us succeed.

"Their support, guidance, and encouragement pushed me to work harder, stay focused, and become a better student, athlete, and young man," he said.

Looking back, Edwards said NPA was one of the best things that ever happened to him because it gave him opportunities to grow, learn, and prepare for his future.

"I am grateful for everything I have learned and experienced here, and I will always be proud to be a part of the Noble family," he said.