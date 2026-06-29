Parks and Beaches audit released ‘in due course’

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Public Parks and Beaches Authority has completed a financial audit that will be published “in due course”, its executive chairman has pledged, as it seeks to boost public confidence through greater transparency following mutiple budget overruns.

Jamahl Strachan, the Nassau Village MP, confirmed that the long-awaited audit of the Authority’s financial performance has been completed and will eventually be tabled in the House of Assembly. The latest promise comes amid continued concerns over the agency’s spending and cost overruns, having exceeded its $29m subsidy for the full 2025-2026 fiscal year within the first nine months.

“Well, the audit is completed and it will be laid in due course,” he said. “So it went well, and it should be made [public] soon or at the appropriate time. I think we have 25 to 26; I think the most recent one year is probably done.”

The audit forms part of a broader push by the Authority to improve accountability and public understanding of its operations - an effort Mr Strachan stressed should not be interpreted as criticism of his predecessor, McKell Bonaby .

During his recent Budget debate contribution, Mr Strachan referred to a “new era” for the Authority, prompting suggestions he was distancing himself from the previous administration led by Mr Bonaby, its former chairman. However, Mr Strachan dismissed that interpretation.

“When I say new era, it was reflective of someone new inside the seat itself,” he said. “We would be building on what the former chairman had, so it’s a new era because of a new chair, but the transparency… is just building on what was already there.”

When asked whether he was satisfied with the Authority’s previous level of openness, Mr Strachan added: “I was satisfied with it, and I actually thank him for all of his efforts, and I look forward to building on his successes.”

He added that improving transparency extends beyond publishing financial information, noting that government agencies already disclose expenditure through Budget debates and audits.

“When I spoke about transparency and access, you would have noticed the short clippings of what we actually do, beyond cutting grass, like the lifeguards, the side roads and side bridges, safety protocols, and even more to be displayed, so that the populace knows exactly all of the functions of Beaches and Parks,” Mr Strachan said.

The audit comes as the Authority embarks on an internal modernisation drive designed to improve operational efficiency and strengthen service delivery. It brought together its nearly 200 employees for what officials described as the first training seminar involving every department, location and level of the organisation under one roof.

“What we want to do is build on the standards that we have, but also inform of the new standards, so that we have a more streamlined Authority going forward and everybody is in sync,” Mr Strachan said. He added that the seminar will provide a comprehensive review of every department, outline operational upgrades and position the Authority for future expansion.

“The staff complement is not only essential to us, but how it will be expanded, so that we have the capacity beyond that 200 [staff] to accomplish what we need to accomplish,” Mr Strachan said. Addressing employees, Mr Strachan paid tribute to Mr Bonaby, saying his predecessor’s leadership had laid “a strong foundation” for the organisation.

“We are here not just to continue his legacy, but to build upon it, creating a brighter and more vibrant future for every Bahamian and every visitor to our shores,” he said.

Mr Strachan said the Authority’s work extends far beyond routine maintenance, arguing that clean parks, beaches and public spaces play a direct role in supporting tourism, enhancing public safety and strengthening national pride.

“As your executive chairman, I have a clear vision for our authority,” he said. “I want us to become one of the most modern, one of the most innovative, and one of the most respected agencies in The Bahamas.”

Achieving that vision, Mr Strachan added, will require greater professionalism, accountability, improved customer service and wider adoption of technology.

Samantha Anderson, the senior operations director for Parks and Beaches, described the seminar as “a significant milestone” because it united every employee under a single vision centred on modernisation, innovation, accountability and operational excellence.

She said the training marked “the first of many” professional development initiatives designed to improve efficiency, clarify responsibilities and invest in employees. “Today represents an investment in our greatest asset - people,” Ms Anderson said. “We are committed to building a culture where employees feel valued, respected, supported and empowered through the growth of professionalism, while delivering exceptional service to our Bahamian public.”

David Barry, the Authority’s managing director, echoed that message, telling staff that continuous improvement rather than one-time achievements would define the Authority’s future success.

“Excellence is not something we achieve once,” he said. “It is a habit we practice every day. Small improvements made consistently by every employee will tremendously impact our organisation and the service that we provide.”

Zane Lightbourne, minister of the environment, said the Authority’s modernisation is closely aligned with the ministry’s broader environmental objectives, noting that well-maintained parks and beaches contribute not only to tourism but also to biodiversity, climate resilience and community well-being.

“As The Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority embarks upon a new chapter within the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, we are also embracing a culture of continuous improvement - one that strives to be more professional, more responsive, more accountable, more innovative and more focused on delivering exceptional service to the Bahamian people,” Mr Lightbourne said.

He added that fulfilling the Authority’s mandate requires more than funding or equipment. “It is achieved by people,” he said. “When you grow professionally, the Authority grows stronger and the people of The Bahamas receive better service.”

Held under the theme, ‘Strengthening our team, elevating service excellence and professionalism’, the seminar represents the first phase of what officials say will become an ongoing programme of staff development as the Authority seeks to improve efficiency, expand its capacity and enhance public confidence through stronger governance and greater transparency.