Bahamas helps shape Autism Conversation at United Nations Conference

The Bahamas took an active role in shaping international discussions on disability rights and autism inclusion at United Nations Headquarters in New York during the 19th Conference of States Parties (COSP19) to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

At a high-level side event focused on the growing needs of ageing autistic individuals, Bahamian physician and gerontologist Dr Indira Grimes joined leading global experts to examine how governments, healthcare systems and communities can better support autistic adults and seniors throughout their lives.

The discussion, titled ‘Health, Rights and Inclusion: Addressing the Needs of Aging Autistic Individuals,’ brought together internationally recognised researchers, policymakers, healthcare professionals and advocates to address healthcare access, independent living, mental health, community participation and human rights protections for autistic individuals across the lifespan.

Hosted by the Permanent Mission of The Bahamas to the United Nations, the Permanent Mission of Malta to the United Nations and the Autism Research Institute of California, the event highlighted the growing international focus on ensuring that autistic individuals receive appropriate support and services well into adulthood and older age.

Representing The Bahamas on the international panel, Dr Grimes, Family Medicine Physician and Gerontologist, Medical Services Advisor to the Public Hospitals Authority, and Chair of the Bahamas Nation Council for Older Persons, spoke on the unique challenges facing autistic individuals as they age and emphasised the importance of long-term planning for healthcare, support services and inclusion.

Bahamian diplomats also participated in the event, including Ambassador Stan Oduma Smith, Permanent Representative of The Bahamas to the United Nations. He was joined by Deborah Borg, Deputy Ambassador of Malta to the United Nations.

Dr Grimes shared the platform with a distinguished panel of internationally respected experts, including Christopher Palmer, Projects Manager with Malta’s Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability; Stephen M Edelson, PhD, Chief Science Officer of the Autism Research Institute; Margaret Bauman, MD, Neurologist at Boston University School of Medicine; Kimberly Armstrong, PhD, Clinical Psychologist with Simon Fraser University, the University of British Columbia and Spectrum Works Consulting Group in Canada; and Dena Gassner, PhD, Senior Research Scientist at the AJ Drexel Autism Institute.

Reflections were provided by Alex Agius Saliba, Member of the European Parliament and Co-Chair of the European Parliament Disability Intergroup.

Widely recognised for their work in autism research, disability rights, healthcare policy, mental health and community inclusion, the panelists contributed to a robust international exchange of expertise and lived experience.

The Bahamas was further represented by Dr Anthony Hamilton, Chairman of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities and President of Civil Society Bahamas; Nalini Bethel, Social Services Representative and Disability Advocate; Jewel Major, Head of the Human Rights Unit within the Office of the Attorney General; and Townsley Roberts, Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

Together, the delegation demonstrated The Bahamas’ ongoing commitment to advancing disability rights, accessibility, inclusion and human rights protections at both the national and international levels.

The United Nations discussion also explored how governments and service systems can prepare for the growing number of autistic adults and seniors worldwide, an issue that is receiving increasing attention from policymakers and healthcare providers across the globe.

The participation of Bahamian experts, diplomats and advocates at COSP19 underscores The Bahamas’ growing voice in international disability policy discussions and its commitment to ensuring that persons with disabilities are fully included in every aspect of society.

As global leaders work to build more inclusive communities,The Bahamas continues to contribute its expertise and experience to conversations that will help shape the future of disability rights around the world.