Education Minister In Budget Contribution: Our Focus Will Be On The Basics Of Literacy And Numeracy

STUDENTS could see expanded breakfast programmes, additional special education services, new digital learning initiatives and more pathways to graduation under reforms outlined by Education Minister Chester Cooper during his contribution to the 2026-27 budget debate.

Mr Cooper said the ministry's focus would be on improving educational outcomes while ensuring that students across The Bahamas have greater access to opportunities and support services.

"We have gotten back to a focus on the basics of literacy and numeracy," he said, while noting that efforts would continue to improve mathematics performance throughout the school system.

Among the immediate initiatives highlighted was the continued expansion of the National School Breakfast Programme. Mr Cooper said the programme recently served its two millionth breakfast and will begin a pilot programme in junior high schools in September.

"We're expanding the National School Breakfast Program to make sure that we can serve breakfasts, improve dignity and attendance daily throughout the nation," he said.

He also signalled a stronger emphasis on technology in education, announcing plans to begin a pilot programme aimed at eventually providing a laptop or tablet to every student and teacher in the public school system.

"We are embarking upon an aggressive initiative of providing a laptop or tablet to every child and every teacher in every school," he said.

The initiative is expected to begin with a pilot programme this September and will be accompanied by teacher training and digital learning tools.

Mr Cooper also pledged greater support for students with special needs, noting that more than 2,200 students are currently enrolled in special education programmes across the country.

"If we are serious when we say every child matters, then we must prove it in how we support children with special needs," he said.

The ministry plans to establish additional special education units at Bartlett Hill and Holmes Rock schools by September, while also working with the University of The Bahamas to train 75 additional special education teachers beginning in 2027.

Beyond traditional academics, Mr Cooper said the ministry intends to continue expanding technical and vocational education opportunities while exploring additional diploma pathways for high school students.

Under proposals currently being examined, students could eventually pursue academic, technical, vocational and special education diploma tracks aligned with their strengths and career interests.

He argued that success should not be measured solely by university attendance.

"The Bahamas needs doctors, lawyers and architects, yes, but we also need captains, electricians, plumbers, mechanics, marine technicians, chefs, coders, welders and entrepreneurs," he said.

Mr Cooper said the ministry's overall objective is to better prepare students for future careers and economic opportunities while ensuring no child is left behind.

"The child entering grade one today will inherit the Bahamas of 2040," he said. "What kind of Bahamas are we preparing that child for?"