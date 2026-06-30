Friends of Exuma awards $20,000 in scholarships to invest in Exuma’s future

GEORGE TOWN, EXUMA, BAHAMAS – Friends of Exuma is investing in the next generation of leaders with two grants supporting scholarship awards at Exuma Christian Academy and the Nelson A. Ranger Scholarship Fund.

The donations, totaling $20,000, will help ensure that deserving students have access to educational opportunities that nurture their talents, reward their hard work, and empower them to pursue their dreams.

For Friends of Exuma, the impact of these scholarships goes beyond tuition. They create pathways for young people to thrive and give Exuma's brightest minds the support they need to become the island's future leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs, and changemakers. On a small island where college costs fall squarely on families, that support is often what turns a dream into a plan.

“Exuma is filled with remarkable young people whose talent, determination, and character inspire all of us,” said Bob Coughlin, President of Friends of Exuma. “These scholarships are an investment in possibility. When we invest in our young people, we invest in the future of Exuma itself.”

At Exuma Christian Academy’s 2026 commencement, four graduating seniors received Friends of Exuma scholarships: Jaylen McKenzie, who heads to law school in London at just 16 years of age with plans to return home as a corporate attorney, and one day start a scholarship fund of her own; Stanley Pitt, bound for the University of The Bahamas to pursue engineering and medicine; Winston Barr, the school’s head boy, on his way to study management and aeronautics to become a pilot; and Jeremy Clarke, also chasing his wings as a professional pilot to fly the world. Each one shares a single ambition: to bring their talents back home to The Bahamas.

Founded by educator Keniqua Burrows, Exuma Christian Academy has grown from a vision of faith and excellence into a thriving K–12 institution serving more than 100 students. The Academy has earned recognition for its commitment to academic achievement, leadership development, and creating an environment where students are encouraged to become “Conquerors” in every aspect of their lives.

“I don't see Friends of Exuma as just donors or sponsors. I see them as true partners.” said Keniqua Burrows, Founder and Director of Exuma Christian Academy. “Today, four of our students benefited from their scholarship fund. These scholarships help our graduates with their accommodations, their flights, and the startup costs of getting to university. Times are difficult for many of our families, so every bit of help goes a long way. Friends of Exuma has always supported our school, and we look forward to continuing this partnership for many years to come.”

For the graduates, the impact is deeply personal. Barr, now an Exuma Christian Academy graduate, plans to study management before training as a pilot, a future his scholarship helps put within reach while easing the cost his parents would otherwise have to carry. “Words simply cannot describe how I’m feeling. You made a dream become a reality,” he said. “This lifts a huge burden off my parents’ shoulders, and I’ll be sure to put it back into the community of this country.”

The Nelson A. Ranger Scholarship Fund was founded by Nelson Ranger, who benefited from scholarship opportunities as a young person and has dedicated himself to paying that gift forward. Through scholarships, educational initiatives, and youth programs, the fund has supported students pursuing college and technical education and has recognized excellence among students across Exuma.

“I know firsthand how one opportunity can change the trajectory of a young person’s life,” said Nelson Ranger. “Every scholarship is an investment in a dream and a reminder to our students that their community is standing beside them. I’m incredibly grateful to Friends of Exuma for helping us continue this important work.”

“Friends of Exuma believes that when communities invest in education, everyone benefits,” Coughlin added. “By supporting scholarship opportunities through trusted community partners, we continue our mission of strengthening the people, programs, and places that make Exuma extraordinary.”

To learn more about Friends of Exuma's work supporting youth development, conservation, and cultural preservation across Great Exuma, please visit its website: exumafriends.org and follow its social media channels: Facebook and Instagram.