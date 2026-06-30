Man on bail for illegal build

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of damaging Crown land and building on it without a permit was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Keith Ingraham, 64, caused $25 worth of damage to the well fields off Opulent Heights, Carmichael Road, and began building operations without a permit between May 16 and July 22, 2025.

Ingraham pleaded not guilty to damage and operating without a valid building permit before Acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

He was granted $500 bail with one or two sureties.

The accused returns to court for trial on October 7.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case.