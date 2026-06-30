Man on bail for illegal build

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN accused of damaging Crown land and building on it without a permit was granted bail yesterday.
Prosecutors allege Keith Ingraham, 64, caused $25 worth of damage to the well fields off Opulent Heights, Carmichael Road, and began building operations without a permit between May 16 and July 22, 2025.
Ingraham pleaded not guilty to damage and operating without a valid building permit before Acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.
He was granted $500 bail with one or two sureties.
The accused returns to court for trial on October 7.
Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case.
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