Outlawz open New Providence Amateur Baseball League season with 14-5 win over Sharks

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

THE Outlawz opened The New Providence Amateur Baseball League season with a 14-5 victory over the Sharks in opening day action Sunday at the Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium.

The Sharks scored first in the top of the opening inning when Jaydon Brown drove in a run on a ground out.

The Outlawz answered with seven runs in the bottom of the first to take control of the game. Jaiden Cartwright, Stefan Cartwright, Craig Wells, Max Gomez, Ben Dupuch and Omar Smith each drove in a run during the inning as the Sharks’ pitching staff issued six walks.

The Outlawz broke the game open with another seven-run inning in the second. Craig Wells singled home a run, Keanno Hinzey added a two-run single, Stefan Cartwright, Wells and Gomez each forced in a run with bases loaded walks, while another run scored on a passed ball.

Cayden Bethel took the loss for the Sharks after allowing seven runs, two earned, without surrendering a hit in two thirds of an inning. He struck out two and walked six.

Gabar Collie earned the win for the Outlawz after allowing three runs on three hits over one and one third innings with one walk.

Marlon Bostwick, Mario Dean, Tevano Darling and Cavian Roberts each had one hit for the Sharks. Malik Williams, Darling and Roberts each drove in a run.

Craig Wells, Max Gomez, Stefan Cartwright, Keanno Hinzey and Tyler Nairn each collected a hit for the Outlawz. Wells finished with a game high three RBIs.

The Outlawz also showed patience at the plate with 10 walks and stole four bases. Max Gomez, Stefan Cartwright and Jaiden Cartwright drew two walks each in the season-opening victory.