Team Bahamas settled in and ready to start competing

THE Bahamas junior national golf team has settled in and is ready to start competing today at the 2026 Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships (CAJGC) in Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.

The championship is scheduled until July 3 and The Bahamas will be competing against teams from Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and the Dominican Republic for individual and team honours.

Team Bahamas’ roster consists of the following:

Boys 18 & Under - Aidan Gorospe, Kerrington Rolle and Luke Grimes

Girls 8 & Under - Maddison Carroll and Chemari Pratt

Boys 15 & Under - Na’kai Wilson, Rashawn Hanna and William Mahelis Girls 15 & Under - Haley Hall and Anissa Robinson - Boys 13 & Under - Archie Michelmore and Connor Stevenson

Girls 13 & Under - Zion Poitier and Zaire Poitier

Team officials include Team manager - Gina Gonzalez-Rolle, head coach Keno Turnquest and assistant coach Fredrick Taylor. Go Team Bahamas!