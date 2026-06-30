‘Unsung Hero’ Khandi buys car for victim of domestic abuse

By CARA HUNT

Tribune Features Writer

cbrennen@tribunemedia.net

After being named CIBC Caribbean’s Gibson, Director and Founder of Family of All Murdered Victims (FOAM), used part of the recognition funding to purchase a vehicle for a woman rebuilding her life after surviving domestic abuse and significant personal loss.

The act of kindness further solidified just how deserving she was of the recognition.

Khandi initially received the award last year when CIBC relaunched its Caribbean’s Unsung Heroes programme after a ten-year hiatus.

The initiative recognises individuals across the region who are making a meaningful difference in their communities through service, compassion and extraordinary acts of kindness.

This year, the initiative returns with increased prize funding for regional winners as the bank continues its investment in recognising and empowering community changemakers.

For Khandi, the decision to help carried a deeply personal meaning.

The mother she assisted had lost both her home and means of transportation but remained determined to rebuild for herself and her children. Despite facing numerous challenges, including developing leg complications from the strain of walking and relying on public transportation, she continued pressing forward and creating stability for her family.

Khandi said: “As someone who also survived an abusive marriage that once left me with low self-esteem, I understood her pain deeply. I watched her continue to move forward despite setback after setback and I knew it was only fitting to help ease her burden in a meaningful way.”

“I am truly humbled and honoured to have been named the CIBC Caribbean Unsung Hero for The Bahamas. Thank you once again to CIBC Caribbean for your generosity and for making it possible to bless a struggling mother with hope, dignity and a fresh start.”

CIBC Caribbean Country Head, Terrance Gibson, said stories like these reflect the true purpose of the Unsung Heroes program.

“One of the most meaningful things about Unsung Heroes is that its impact does not end with the individuals being recognised. Khandi’s story is a reminder that when you invest in people who are already serving others, the effect often extends far beyond what we initially imagine,” he said.

He added, “Across our communities there are individuals doing extraordinary work quietly, consistently and often without recognition. Through Unsung Heroes, we want to celebrate those individuals and encourage others to share their stories so that their impact can inspire even more change.”

The Unsung heroes program is open to persons aged ten and over and includes categories for outstanding community work and acts of heroism, bravery or extraordinary kindness. Nominations remain open through the end of July 2026, with country winners advancing for regional consideration later this year.

For more information or to nominate an Unsung Hero, visit www.cibccaribbean.com/about-us/community-relations/unsung-heroes.