Viral gas pump attendant says he is humbled over public support

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

DAYS after his story resonated across the country, Franson Youth says he has been humbled by the outpouring of support and remains focused on building a better life.

Mr Youth, 29, who was born without one arm, captured the hearts of many Bahamians after The Tribune highlighted his determination and work ethic as a pump attendant at Roker's Gas Station on Faith Avenue.

The story sparked widespread praise on social media. At press time, The Tribune's Facebook post had attracted more than 500,00 views, 8,600 reactions, 400 comments and 600 shares.

Speaking to The Tribune yesterday, Mr Youth said he has been overwhelmed by the kindness shown by strangers, many of whom have stopped by the gas station to congratulate him and encourage him to keep striving for his goals.

"It made me happy to see that I was doing my job, and other persons were motivated by what I did in my circumstances," he said.

"I'm really happy that I inspired someone to keep pushing forward as well."

Among those moved by his story was a customer who recently surprised him with a television and a camera.

Asked what are his future goals, Mr Youth said he wants to further his education.

He hopes to enrol at the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute to study information technology as he works towards a career in media and audio.

Mr Youth said he had never seriously thought about getting a prosthetic arm because he has learned to adapt to life with one arm.

"I feel like the stage I'm at in my life now, I wouldn't need it,” he said. “I'm not saying my mind wouldn't change later on, but for right now I'm at peace with the situation."

Peter Roker, owner of Roker's Gas Station, said he has always believed a disability should never prevent someone from being given an opportunity.

He recalled previously employing a man with one leg and approached Mr Youth's application with the same mindset.

"I am not going to be the one to say no, you can't do that job, because I believe that whatever a person sets out to do, they're able to do," he said.

Mr Roker said he has never viewed Mr Youth's missing arm as a disadvantage and was pleased to see the public recognise his dedication and work ethic.