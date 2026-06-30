Young innovators return from London trip with accolades

A team of talented young Bahamian innovators has returned home with international accolades after capturing both Gold and Silver awards at the prestigious International Greenwich Olympiad (IGO) in London.

Representing The Bahamas through the nonprofit organisation FEM STEM Bahamas, the students earned Gold in the STEM Presentation Category and Silver in the Environment Category, competing against some of the brightest young minds from around the world.

The award-winning team consisted of Sanaa Clarke, Amelia Hepburn, Karis Moss, Amerie Pinder, Marena Strachan and Staria Wallace, accompanied by chaperones Cleo Strachan and Mitzi Jones. The students represent a cross-section of Bahamian schools, including Aquinas College, Central Christian Academy, CR Walker Senior High School, Queen’s College and St Augustine’s College.

Their success was driven by SmartSteps, an innovative technology-enhanced mobility cane designed to improve safety and independence for persons with visual impairments.

The device utilises sensors and vibration feedback to detect obstacles and alert users before contact, providing greater confidence and mobility for those navigating their environment.

The project was developed through a structured after-school STEM programme supported by the United Nations Development Programme Small Grants Programme, which encourages students to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics through practical, real-world challenges.

“We are incredibly proud of these young women and what they have accomplished,” said Tyrhonda Glinton, Founder of FEM STEM Bahamas. “To compete on an international stage and return home with both gold and silver awards speaks volumes about their dedication, creativity and determination. They represented The Bahamas with excellence and have shown that our young people can successfully compete with the best in the world.”

Glinton noted that the students’ achievements demonstrate the importance of investing in STEM education and creating opportunities that allow young Bahamians to innovate, problem-solve and develop solutions that address societal needs.

The SmartSteps project had previously received strong endorsement from the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities following consultations with visually impaired individuals, who praised the concept for its practicality, affordability and potential to enhance everyday independence and safety.

The students’ participation in the Olympiad was made possible through the support of several community partners, including a co-funding initiative between the Tourism Development Corporation (TDC) and the Small Business Development Centre (SBDC).

Additional support was provided by the Ministry of Youth, the Securities Commission of The Bahamas, New Providence Ecology Park, Euvaka Paul of Toastmasters, and the Honourable Michael C Pintard, MP and Leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition.

FEM STEM Bahamas also extends sincere gratitude to Alden Chisolm, Cleo Strachan and Mitzi Jones, whose mentorship, guidance and unwavering support played a significant role in preparing the students for international competition.

“This achievement belongs not only to these students, but to everyone who believed in them and invested in their success,” Glinton added.

“Their accomplishments serve as an inspiration to other young Bahamians and demonstrate the tremendous potential that exists within our country.”

The team’s international success marks a proud moment for The Bahamas and highlights the growing impact of STEM education in empowering the next generation of innovators, leaders and change-makers.