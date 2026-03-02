$7,000 bail granted for possessing unlicensed firearm

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of walking with a gun on Murray Street was granted bail on Friday.

Prosecutors allege that Holbrook Storr, 25, was found with a black JA-380 pistol in his jacket after police stopped him on suspicion at 9pm on February 25.

Storr pleaded not guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

He was granted $7,000 bail with one or two sureties. Under the terms of his bail, he will be fitted with a monitoring device and must obey an 8pm to 7am curfew. He must also sign in at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 7pm.

Storr returns for trial on May 26.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie was the prosecutor.