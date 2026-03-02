‘Alarming’ 26 child sex cases logged at Bahamas Crisis Centre

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Crisis Centre received 26 sexual cases involving children aged eight to 16 in January and February, a figure its administrator described as alarming.

“For just January, and we're just about at the end of February now. So yes, it's a lot. That's 26 children that have come to us, that have been referred directly to us, and all in reference to sexual offences,” said Cleopatra Christie, the centre’s administrator.

Ms Christie spoke on the sidelines of the second annual National Women’s Empowerment Symposium on Friday. She did not provide details of the cases but outlined the strain on services dealing with sexual and domestic abuse.

Limited resources remain a persistent obstacle, she said, with violence frequently pushing women and children into homelessness.

“You hear about women who are living in their cars with their children while the ministry is seeking to do its best, it is still limited. So on a daily basis, we receive calls with women I need help. So that is an area where we need to put particular attention. How do we resolve the homelessness for victims of violence?,” she said.

Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles, unveiling 2025 statistics, said officers processed 2,916 domestic violence and serious crime matters in January alone, including 77 walk-ins. Police conducted 220 follow-up visits and referred 163 matters to agencies including Social Services, the Crisis Centre and the judiciary. Officers also assisted in securing 126 protection orders and 54 binding over the peace orders.

At the Crisis Centre, the legal burden is growing. Ms Christie, who is also an attorney, provides free legal advice to women referred from the Domestic Violence Unit and other sources. In 2025 alone, she handled more than 74 cases in the Magistrate’s Family Court on Bernard Road. With only two qualified legal professionals at the centre, she said the caseload has become overwhelming.

The centre has since added a trained attorney as a volunteer, who is expected to help move cases more efficiently in the coming months.

Social Services Minister Myles Laroda said the numbers demand concern.

“History have told us that the those who actually come forth represent a small percentage, and so it'll be we should be concerned if it's 29 and we should hope and pray that that numbers reflect more of the reality than what history have shown just a small percentage of those suffering at the hands of violence,” the minister said.

He said construction is under way on a new shelter to provide a safe haven for women and children affected by domestic violence. One facility is being built, while another has been completed and is awaiting furniture and security installation.

Anne Marie Davis, wife of the prime minister, called the referral numbers “disheartening” but said increased reporting may reflect growing public awareness and confidence in the system.

“I think if we punish them to the fullest extent of the law, it would be harsh, and probably in some cases, especially as the Privy Council calls it the worst of the worst we could. I would think we could, we should have some harsher penalties,” she said.