Former Grand Lucayan employees collect final severance payouts

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FORMER employees of the Grand Lucayan Resort began collecting severance cheques on Friday, with some saying the payouts were lower than they had anticipated after years of working on short-term contracts.

Line employees — most of them casual or contract workers — received two weeks’ pay, an additional two weeks’ gratuity and an accrued Christmas bonus. The payments followed the government’s decision two weeks ago to make the workers redundant as part of efforts to transition the Grand Bahama property to redevelopment under a $120 million purchase agreement with Concord Wilshire.

For some, the figures did not match what they believed they were owed.

Shaneka King, who worked four years on contract in the guest services and concierge department, said she expected a package calculated by years of service.

“What we were expecting was two weeks pay for every year that we been here, and for managers and supervisors, which would have been four weeks for every year,” she said.

“Unfortunately, that did not happen,” Ms King added on Friday after receiving her package shortly after 12.30pm.

“So, all in all, if you calculate it, we looking at four weeks pay, and that would have gone to the majority of persons who are here.”

An email sent to staff on Thursday instructed line workers to bring identification to collect their cheques between 9am and noon, with supervisors and managers scheduled from 1pm to 5pm. Many gathered outside the resort’s Convention Centre from 9am, but the payout process did not begin until after 11.30am. The general manager apologised for the late start and had chairs brought outside.

Labour officials were also on site to register former employees for unemployment benefits through the National Insurance Board and to enrol them in the Job Seekers programme.

The hotel, which had been operated under government management for several years, shut down in recent months after water service was disconnected for non-payment. Employees were sent home.

Ms King said casual workers were not represented by the union and were placed on three-month contracts that required a week off without pay before renewal.

“I want to say maybe about 85 percent of the persons who are employed at Grand Lucayan are all casual workers, meaning that when we were employed, we were on contract every three months; we had to take a week off, and you come back to work after that week which is nonpayment, it was not vacation, it was just a week off,” she said.

“This went on for over four years under the government hotel. So we were looking at least to get some kind of relief to make all workers permanent because we know that at the end of the day something like this could happen. And so, said so done.”

She said the union represents only permanent workers, whom she described as a “handful.”

“I have been at Grand Lucayan for four years and everyone who they hired were contractual workers.

“They made some adjustments to a few persons and I don’t know how it was made where only a few persons were given the opportunity to become permanent. And those workers were not a part of the union. The persons that were really a part of the union were persons who were here before Grand Lucayan had turned over. You know, the old employees that stayed on, which is just a handful.”

Despite her disappointment, Ms King said she would consider returning if the hotel reopens.

“Yes, I love what I do,” she said. “But I do wish that when the hotel comes on stream, it will actually value the employees enough to have all of them as permanent workers, and maybe the entire country would stop this contractual, casual worker thing.”

Others expressed relief.

“I am satisfied and happy. It could have been better,” bartender D’vone Knowles said.

“We were waiting a long time for this and it finally came through. I feel that the government did a good job. We got slightly less, but I’ve been here for a year,” said Mr Knowles.

Talisa Jones, a customer service representative employed for over a year, said she would use part of her payout to cover bills.

“I worked at Grand Lucayan for almost a year and couple months. As for my payout, it was okay, it’s something,” she said.

Although she was pleased with the amount, she criticised the delay.

“I think the process could be more smoother,” she said. “I feel they shouldn’t tell us the time to come and still have people waiting in the sun.”

“I don’t think it was really professional because the supervisors and managers are here and we still have line staff waiting to receive their packages.”

Another worker, who asked not to be named, said he was grateful for the payment.





“I have been working here two years. I got what I was supposed to get,” he said.

“Honestly, speaking, we were contract workers so we were not entitled to nothing. So, for the Prime Minister to give us anything is a blessing because he did not owe us nothing. Every three months, we had to sign a week off, and we had to sign back on contract, so he really by law he did not have to give us a dollar.”

In a statement, Director of Investments Phylicia Woods-Hanna said the redundancy exercise was a necessary step in repositioning the property. She said the separation packages were structured in accordance with the Employment Act and all applicable agreements, ensuring affected employees received their full entitlements.

She said the transition creates the pathway required for Concord Wilshire and incoming partners to begin the next stage of redevelopment. The government, she added, is coordinating with the Department of Labour, union representatives and private sector partners to connect impacted workers with vacancies, training opportunities and placement support across Grand Bahama and the wider economy.

Payouts for line staff continue on Monday, while supervisors and managers are scheduled to receive their packages on Tuesday.